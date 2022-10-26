Photos of People Partying at the apoXeast Apocalypse Festival

Deep in the northern forests of Pennsylvania, a corner of the country better known for its post-coal towns and its Pennsyltucky culture, you’ll find a temporary outpost of cosplayers pretending the apocalypse has already come. And at a time when prepping suddenly seems a lot more rational, why not test-drive our eventual doom? (Especially when that means partying.)

A partier named Swamp Witch.

An old ambulance parked under the apoXeast sign.

Photographer Stephen Olweck recently attended apoXeast, a yearly festival that’s really a family gathering of freaks who love the end of the world. At aXe, you can learn how to distress leather, get painted Mad Max-style chrome in a barn, or slam drinks from the bunker-themed bar and take in a performance from V2A, which is apparently one of the premiere post-apocalyptic bands out there. Some attendees camp in their period-appropriate tents, while others sleep in cabins built by the Amish in some faraway past. Just don’t wander too far into the forest—packs of coyotes like to hang out there, and they’re not cosplaying. —Ricardo Nagaoka, photo editor

Dr. Octopussy being chromed during the V2A performance.

Termite after being chromed; Cymek 1055, a member of V2a.

V2A raging.

The Guzzoline Canteen.

The dummer for V2A.

Sky Daddy masking up; a scarily well-made cock prosthetic.

The Drunken Blades Tribe tent.

Rotzo the Clown.

Taking a break with the tribe.

Coyote.

_Follow Stephen Olweck on Instagram.

