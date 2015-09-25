Photos of Pussy Riot Performing at Banksy’s Dismaland

On Friday night in Weston-super-Mare, England, famed activist punk band—and VICE contributors—Pussy Riot staged a performance at the closing of Banksy’s massive faux theme park, Dismaland. The Russian group debuted their new song, “Refugees In,” as part of a massive production—featuring a staged conflict between “rioters” and “protesters”—that was a collaboration between the band and British artists the Connor Brothers.

“Regardless of ones political views we have a moral duty to offer refuge to people fleeing war and persecution,” said Pussy Riot in a statement. “Having experienced persecution during the two years we spent in a Russian prison and repeated incidents of attack by Russian authorities we feel solidarity with those who suffer under oppressive regimes.”

The band also indicated that it would become further involved in activism around the refugee crisis, which has become a hotly debated topic in Europe as hundreds of thousands of refugees—most of them fleeing civil war in Syria—seek sanctuary in the EU. In October, Pussy Riot and the Connor Brothers plan to visit a notorious refugee camp in Calais, France, that has become known as “the Jungle,” and they are also raising funds to build temporary homes for those trapped there.

Scroll down for more photos from Pussy Riot’s performance.