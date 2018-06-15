VICE
Photos of ‘Real Russian Football’, Taken Before the World Cup

Read any of the many reports about Russia “cleaning up its act” ahead of the World Cup, and you get the impression that what we’ll be seeing over the next month isn’t wholly representative of the culture surrounding the beautiful game in this year’s host country. That’s not to say it’s anywhere near as chaotic as the British tabloids have been trying to make out, but equally, the majority of teams don’t normally play in brand new stadiums that cost hundreds of millions of pounds to build.

Ahead of this year’s FIFA World Cup, global photography project Goal Click – which “has a mission to help people understand each other through football”, according to CEO and co-founder Matthew Barrett – sent cameras to photographers across Russia, with a brief to document the “real Russia”, and Russian football culture, through their own eyes.

Seven photographers took photos in 13 locations throughout the country. One, Sergey Novikov, travelled to six cities, and said of his experience: “I documented public spaces that were significantly changed due to the 2018 World Cup – surfaces of our urban landscape, marked with visible objects that appeared to show the city’s involvement in the mass spectacle.”

You can read the accounts of all seven photographers here, but for now, check out a selection of the photos they took below.

Ein russischer Fan zeigt im Stadion seinen Schal
Ekaterinburg, Sergey Poteryaev
Das Stadion im russischen Jekaterinenburg
Ekaterinburg, Sergey Poteryaev
Ein Fan im Stadion von Jekaterinenburg
Ekaterinburg, Sergey Poteryaev
Sicherheitskräfte blicken auf den Platz vor dem Stadion
Ekaterinburg, Sergey Poteryaev
Eine künstlerische Darbietung vor dem Stadion von Kaliningrad
Kaliningrad, Sergey Novikov
Ein Fußballspiel im Schnee
Kazan, Alexander Levin
Russische Fußballwerbung in Moskau
Moscow, Sergey Novikov
Zwei Kinderteams spielen in Sankt Petersburg gegeneinander
Saint Petersburg, Ayoub Abdelrahim
Das Stadion von Saransk
Saransk, Sergey Novikov
Ein heruntergekommenes Fußballtor in Sankt Petersburg
Tosno FC, Saint Petersburg, Ayoub Abdelrahim
Die Szenerie in Nischni Nowgorod
Nizhny Novgorod, Sergey Novikov
Fußballfans im Ural-Gebirge
Ural Mountains, Sergey Novikov
Zwei Jungs sehen sich ein Fußballspiel im Ural-Gebirge an
Ural Mountains, Sergey Novikov
Ein russischer Fan blickt auf den Fußballplatz herab
Ural Mountains, Sergey Novikov
Eine Ansammlung von Fußballtoren
Volgograd, Alexander Grivin

See more photos on Goal Click.

