Photos of Romania’s Beautifully Practical Balconies

This article originally appeared on VICE Romania

In any big city, living space is always an issue. A few extra square feet could mean the difference between crawling up the walls and being able to more happily deal with your existence among millions of people who don’t know or care about you in any way at all.

In Bucharest, people like to extend their homes outside – to their balconies. In Romania’s many drab communist or post-communist building blocks, these small outside areas can feel like a bit of a refuge. For some, they’re there for extra storage space, for others they act as a laundry room, and others deck out their balcony with flowers and plants. You can tell a lot about a person from how they treat that little space.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea is offering a cash prize for the most elaborately adorned balconies in the city. The balconies below probably aren’t going to win, but do show how Romanians (sometimes illegally) improve their balconies however they see fit.

1495190470374-1492513574932-IMG_0671
1495190478632-1492513595009-IMG_0691
1495190516941-1492513610332-IMG_0673
1495190529576-1492513630500-IMG_0788
1495190540226-1492513639208-IMG_0776
1495190552841-1492513648427-IMG_0790
1495190565847-1492513661090-IMG_0809
1495190579367-1492513669226-IMG_0796
1495190591693-1492513685269-IMG_0853
1495190606575-1492513696246-IMG_0823
1495190620239-1492513705740-IMG_0872
1495190635515-1492513718377-IMG_0894
1495190651868-1492513727746-IMG_1772
1495190666876-1492513737686-IMG_0949
1495190688271-1492513746726-IMG_1757
1495190699647-1492513757199-IMG_8799
