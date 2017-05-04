Photos of Sarajevo’s Scars

This article originally appeared on VICE Serbia

It’s been 25 years since the start of the siege of Sarajevo, which brought the Bosnian capital under constant attack by the Army of Republika Srpska for 1,425 days – the entirety of the Bosnian War. That means that starting from April 1992, Sarajevo residents spent three years, 10 months, three weeks and three days under sniper fire, mortar shells or bombs. During that longest siege in modern European history, 13,952 people were killed, including 5,434 civilians. The war itself claimed about 100,000 lives and forced 2.2 million people to flee their homes.

Despite the fact that the siege has been over for more than 21 years, almost every house, public building, sports hall and apartment block in Sarajevo still carries traces of the 329 mortar shells that rained down on the city daily. Photographer Irfan Ličina took to the streets of Sarajevo to capture the city’s scars.

