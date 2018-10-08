Photos of Superheroes Acting Just Like Us

Annually, in the increasingly balmy fall, Comic Con hits NYC. Thousands flood to the Javits Center in Midtown to experience a shared love of fantasy, obsession, and community. Even if you don’t end up getting into the actual event, you’ll likely see a man in a Naruto costume being a Good Samaritan, a Spider-Man eating at a bodega, or a princess waiting for the bathroom. That, to me, is the beauty of this glorious weekend. It’s taking an already surreal city and making it that much more, well, surreal. Once again, the photographer Michael Marcelle shot some of the magical fandom with expertise.

You can follow more of Marcelle’s work here.