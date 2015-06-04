Photos of Teens Lined Up to Buy Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s New Clothing

Yesterday, Kendall and Kylie Jenner debuted their new fashion line at Topshop in The Grove, the same Los Angeles mall where Kim Kardashian recently held a book signing for Selfie. Like Kim’s book signing, the place was packed: Teens started lining up outside the store at 6 AM, vying for a chance to meet one of the sisters (only the first 100 people got the chance to do so) when the line officially launched at 4 PM.

The sisters told Topshop that the line, called Kendall + Kylie, is inspired by “the LA girl—who she is, what she loves to do, and what her dream capsule wardrobe would be.” If the crowd yesterday is any indication, then their target customers are kids with mouths full of metal.

Videos by VICE

See more of Michelle Groskopf’s photography on her website and on Instagram.