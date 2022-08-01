Photos of the Absolute Joy at the Women’s Euro 2022 Final

For England’s football fans, there was a lot to celebrate last night. After a tense match with Germany, the Lionesses won 2-1, claiming the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 trophy. It was the first major football trophy won by England in 56 years. Even if you weren’t able to watch, you will have probably already seen the viral photo of 24-year-old London footballer Chloe Kelly ripping off her shirt, waving it above her head and sprinting around the pitch after scoring the winner 10 minutes from the end of extra-time.



The win wasn’t the only historic element of Sunday’s game. The England-Germany game also broke attendance records after 87,192 fans flocked to the final at Wembley Stadium. No other Euros game – men’s or women’s – has ever drawn such a mammoth crowd. It’s a testament to how much excitement surrounded the game, as well as the women’s sport movement in general. It’s also been reported that the match drew a record TV audience of 17 million, making it the most-watched TV event of the year, and the most-watched women’s football game of all time. After a grim year, it was a relief to have something to celebrate.

VICE photographer Jake Lewis was outside Wembley Stadium to capture the joy and elation following the Women’s Euro Final 2022. There were tears, there were cheers, there were chants. Here’s what it looked like, in pics:

Photos: Jake Lewis

