Thank God for Juggalos

The most infamous music festival on the planet, the Gathering of the Juggalos, returned to Thornville, Ohio this weekend after a year away. Last year’s Gathering in Oklahoma City was a last second solution after venues in Colorado pulled out, at least in part because of the FBI’s designation of juggalos as a gang. Between the heat, noise restrictions and a heavy police presence the 2017 Gathering lacked some of the danger and excitement of past events, and so the return to Ohio meant a return to the lawless madness both juggalos and onlookers expect from the festival. The sex, drugs, nudity and explosions were back along with plenty of music, carnival rides, and meat on a stick. We returned home still covered in clown paint, Faygo and Donald Trump blood (thanks Gwar!) Can’t wait to go back next year for the 20th annual Gathering of the Juggalos.