Yesterday, England won their first ever opening game of a UEFA European Championship. Up against Croatia – the squad’s biggest threat in the group stage, and the country that knocked England out of the 2018 World Cup – a goal from Raheem Sterling secured the win in the 57th minute.

Photographer Jake Lewis was at Vinegar Yard in London Bridge, in the steaming Sunday sun, to the capture fans celebrating.

Videos by VICE

@jake_photo