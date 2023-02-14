Photos of the Weirdest Shop Names in Dubai

This article originally appeared on VICE Arabia.

Smart Beby Saloon, Golden Shower Garments Trading, Testy Meal – these are some of the strangest and most entertaining store names you might come across in Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods, like al-Satwa and Deira.

Irish-Libyan photographer Jalal Abuthina, who’s based in Dubai, has seen a lot of this odd mix of creativity and words lost in translation in Dubai’s shop names. In 2015, he compiled his favourite signs in a photo book called The Best of Dubai Shop Names.

The book is part of a wider series “produced as a counter-narrative to the city’s hugely popular image of opulence and modern architecture,” says the photographer. “The pictures are a photographic journey through old downtown Dubai, showing the less-celebrated side of the city and its inhabitants.”

Scroll down to see more photos from the book:

Deira district, 2015. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Deira district, 2015. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Al-Satwa, 2014. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Al-Barsha, 2013. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Al-Satwa, 2013. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Deira, 2014. Photo: Jalal Abuthina

Deira, 2014. Photo: Jalal Abuthina