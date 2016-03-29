So Many Women Pose with Elephants on Tinder

All images courtesy of Wizard Skull

There’s an art to crafting the perfect Tinder profile. You only have 500 characters to explain yourself in words; the rest has to come through in your pictures. Last year, Tinder CEO Sean Rad shared the recipe for a great Tinder photo: “Choose a picture that represents you best—whether that’s you in a suit, or jeans and a T-shirt,” he told British GQ. “Your pictures should give others a sense of your personality, hobbies, and interests. If you like to go rock climbing or hiking, show it. If you’re kind of a goofball, show it.”

And if you’ve had an Eat, Pray, Love moment in some exotic locale where elephants live, I guess you should show that too.

Brooklyn-based artist Wizard Skull first noticed women posting photos with elephants on Tinder two years ago, as he was swiping through profiles. He started taking screencaps, and today, he says he sees the elephant photos all the time. He had enough screencaps to furnish two zines, the second of which (Women with Elephants Found on Tinder) was just published.

The last time we wrote about Wizard Skull, he was editing new characters into the original animation cels of cartoons like The Smurfs and My Little Pony. Besides the elephants, he’s collected photos of women on Tinder with guns, ice cream, pizza, and fake mustaches.

You can see more of Wizard Skull’s art on his website and Instagram.