Sweat, Endless Pints, and Feathered Hair: Photos from a Seaside UK Club in the Pre-Rave 80s

This article originally appeared on VICE UK

It’s comforting to know that the way we drink in the UK has barely changed for the past 30 years. Faces flushed from the prickly heat of a few pints, sweat making our hair stick to our foreheads, and the relentless slinging of arms over shoulders as we use each other for balance—or stagger off in search of a kiss or fumble.

These film photos, shot from 1984 to 1987 in a Merseyside club by photographer Tom Wood, show as much. He collated them into book Looking for Love, released in 1989. “I first picked up the book in the college library in Farnham circa 1992, and my belly rolled over at the greatness of it,” wrote fellow photographer Gareth McConnell, in the introduction to his own book: Looking for Looking for Love.

It’s a 2015 follow-up photobook to Tom’s original in which McConnell slices up images from Looking for Love that were shot in New Brighton’s Chelsea Reach nightclub all those years ago. Check them out below, and click here to read a condensed version of Gareth’s book introduction on UK club culture in the age of austerity.