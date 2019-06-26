VICE
What Thousands of Protesters Storming a Coal Mine Looks Like

Foto's bruinkoolmijnprotest
This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands.

Last weekend, thousands of climate activists from all over Europe stormed the Rhineland in western Germany and occupied Garzweiler II – the largest brown coal mine in the world.

Garzweiler II is a 50-square-kilometre open pit that contains around 1.3 billion tons of lignite, which is even worse than black coal because it doesn’t burn as efficiently, so it can produce up to 30 percent more greenhouse gas emissions. The Garzweiler II coal mine so big that 12 German villages had to disappear to make room for the mine, with more relocations expected in the future. And the mine is not only damaging to the landscape and environment, but combined with its associated coal-fuelled power plants, it’s the largest producer of carbon dioxide on the continent.

The activists from the German climate action group Ende Gelände stormed the mine wearing white overalls and pollution masks, blocking roads and diggers as they demanded a stop to the coal mining. “The climate crisis demands an immediate coal phase out,” Ende Gelände said in a press release. “Because politicians are failing we are stopping the diggers ourselves.”

1561462631119-7-8U3B9979

The police were already waiting for them, though. According to a spokesperson for Ende Gelande, many of the demonstrators were arrested and held for over ten hours, with little to eat or drink, with both protesters and police officers reported to have been injured.

While the activists of Ende Gelande occupied Garzweiler II, down the road in the city of Aachen, 8,000 people turned up for a peaceful demonstration against coal mining. At the same site the day before, around 40,000 people attended another climate march organised by Fridays for Future.

Photographer David Tesinsky was at the occupation on Saturday and captured the scene.

Scroll down to see more of his photos.

1561462573113-2-8U3B9846
1561462573004-1-8U3B9844
1561462608475-004-8U3B9896
1561462631115-008-8U3B9993
1561462630760-009-8U3B0011
1561462793373-10-8U3B0066
1561463346610-13-8U3B0168
1561462857135-14-8U3B0225
1561462881086-15-8U3B0236
1561462895575-17-8U3B0259
1561462929770-16-8U3B0257-2
1561462953320-18-8U3B0271
1561463022436-23-8U3B0338
1561463045260-24-8U3B0351
1561463057701-25-8U3B0411
1561463068639-26-8U3B0429
1561463089879-27-8U3B0439
1561463110917-28-8U3B0464
1561463121940-29-8U3B0494
1561463133090-30-8U3B0507
1561463145708-31-8U3B0520
1561463159500-32-8U3B0527
1561463170805-34-8U3B0198
