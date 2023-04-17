Photos of People Waiting To See Cardi B Perform ‘WAP’

“What’s up, Thailand?… It’s hot as a muthafucka up in here.”
These were Cardi B’s first words after opening her headlining set on day one of Rolling Loud at the Legend Siam complex near Pattaya, Thailand.
With the heat topping 36 degrees once the singer took the stage just after 11 p.m., it only got hotter.
As if they needed to be warmed up, the crowd was primed thanks to heavy lead-up performances from Ferg, Rae Sremmurd, and Lil Uzi Vert.
Greeting the crowd in a gold-tasseled crossover bustier and gold metallic hot pants, the New York native performed in Southeast Asia for the first time, drawing thousands towards the festival’s OKX stage. The eye-catching outfit made her impossible to miss even for those further back from the stage.
Pausing multiple times for a sip of water, the heat didn’t stop Cardi B from twerking in front of those who also braved the weather through the afternoon’s earlier acts, just to get a prime spot in the front row for the star’s performance.
In a heavy round of twerking, the star’s metallic gold hot pants ripped, forcing her to pause behind the DJ booth as stylists rushed to see what could be done. But eventually, she said: “Alright, fuck it,” before launching into her next number.
Of course, fans came for “WAP,” and “WAP” is what they got, singing along to the hit in unison.
Cardi B would finish with “Bodak Yellow” before hot, yet satisfied, festival goers made the nearly 1 kilometer trek back to the festival’s parking lot and taxi rank.
Follow Cory Wright on Instagram.