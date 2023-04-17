Photos of People Waiting To See Cardi B Perform ‘WAP’

“What’s up, Thailand?… It’s hot as a muthafucka up in here.”

These were Cardi B’s first words after opening her headlining set on day one of Rolling Loud at the Legend Siam complex near Pattaya, Thailand.

With the heat topping 36 degrees once the singer took the stage just after 11 p.m., it only got hotter.

As if they needed to be warmed up, the crowd was primed thanks to heavy lead-up performances from Ferg, Rae Sremmurd, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Greeting the crowd in a gold-tasseled crossover bustier and gold metallic hot pants, the New York native performed in Southeast Asia for the first time, drawing thousands towards the festival’s OKX stage. The eye-catching outfit made her impossible to miss even for those further back from the stage.

Pausing multiple times for a sip of water, the heat didn’t stop Cardi B from twerking in front of those who also braved the weather through the afternoon’s earlier acts, just to get a prime spot in the front row for the star’s performance.

In a heavy round of twerking, the star’s metallic gold hot pants ripped, forcing her to pause behind the DJ booth as stylists rushed to see what could be done. But eventually, she said: “Alright, fuck it,” before launching into her next number.

Of course, fans came for “WAP,” and “WAP” is what they got, singing along to the hit in unison.

Cardi B would finish with “Bodak Yellow” before hot, yet satisfied, festival goers made the nearly 1 kilometer trek back to the festival’s parking lot and taxi rank.

Heavy twerking proved too much for the New York star’s wardrobe, as her metallic gold hot pants ripped causing the star to pause briefly before continuing her set. Photo: Cory Wright

Despite the heat, Cardi B performed for nearly an hour in front of thousands on Rolling Loud’s opening day. Photo: Cory Wright

Cardi B opens her set at Rolling Loud’s first day at Legend Siam near Pattaya, Thailand. Photo: Cory Wright

Fans wait for Cardi B to take the stage as the lights go out ahead of her set on day one of the Rolling Loud festival. Photo: Cory Wright

While the official temperature was 36 degrees, Cardi B fans endured even hotter conditions in the front row to get the best vantage point of the star’s performance. Photo: Cory Wright

Good spots were hard to come by as the clock ticked closer to 11:10 p.m., when Cardi B was due to hit the stage on Rolling Loud’s opening day. Photo: Cory Wright

