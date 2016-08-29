When Sheep Roamed the Highways of Bucharest

Like all socialist governments in the Soviet Union, the Romanian Communist regime had the ambition to humiliate the West in terms of industrialization. In order to achieve higher production numbers, the government regularly moved communities of farmers from rural areas—that were still pretty untouched by modernity—to Romania’s capital Bucharest. There, these farmers lived in apartments and were forced to start a new career as factory workers. But they brought their rural traditions with them—people made soap out of animal fat outside between the high rises, kept livestock in their apartments, and cooked dinner in front of their building, like they had always done.
That was still the case after the fall of the regime in 1989, when photographer Vali Pană tried to capture that culture clash in his photography. This resulted in a series of images taken in the early 90s, showing a city just getting acquainted with the idea of being European, where no one’s surprised if a carriage or a herd of sheep is blocking the busiest roads.