Photos Show Devastation After Double Bomb Attack on Homs

A double bomb attack in the Syrian government-controlled city of Homs on Tuesday killed 22 people and wounded more than 100, Syrian state TV reported.

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the blasts, saying in an online statement that one of its fighters had driven a car loaded with explosives to a security checkpoint in the Zahraa neighborhood and blown himself up, killing at least 30 people.

Videos by VICE

Photos and video footage taken in the residential area show the aftermath of the attack.

The governor of Homs said the initial attack was a car bomb that had targeted a security checkpoint. A suicide bomber then set off an explosive belt, according to state media.