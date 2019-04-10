VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Travel

An Afternoon with the Tween Skaters of Central Paris

By

SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_12
Share:

This article originally appeared on VICE France

Located between a bank and a dry cleaner, the narrow Rue Leon Cladel in central Paris is home to a small skate ramp that has welcomed young skaters and riders – with the general exception of scooters – since 2012. The scene is set in the shadows of the stunning buildings that make up the city’s business district.

Videos by VICE

Last autumn, photographer Seán McGirr took his camera to the alley and captured a group of young skaters riding the last of the nice weather. As the sun starts to return, McGirr hopes his photos will encourage people to dust off their old decks – or, at a least, put on Supreme’s BLESSED.

Scroll down to see more of McGirr’s photos from Rue Leon Cladel.

1552562602781-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_14
Rafael, 14, has been skating here for the past two years.
1552562664328-SeanMcGirr_Vintagemenswearontheskaterkids_11
Abdel, 13, has been skating here for a year.
1552562681982-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_01
Rafael, 12.
1552562715611-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_03
Rafael.
1552916573154-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_16
1552916626745-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_17
Nino, 13.
1552562734233-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_04
Nathan, 14.
1552562994890-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_10
Nasre, 13.
1552916676315-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_24
1552562808310-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_23
Quentin, 14.
1552563321378-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_05
Étienne, 14.
1552563145068-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_06
César and Ulysse, both 12 years old.
1552916719588-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_08
Abel and Robin, 14.
1552563278762-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_18
Léon Tinelli, 12.
1552563432248-SeanMcGirr_LeonCladelSkater_09
Stéphane, 18.
1552563566508-SeanMcGirr_Vintagemenswearontheskaterkids_03
Tagged:
, , , , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE