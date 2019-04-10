An Afternoon with the Tween Skaters of Central Paris

This article originally appeared on VICE France

Located between a bank and a dry cleaner, the narrow Rue Leon Cladel in central Paris is home to a small skate ramp that has welcomed young skaters and riders – with the general exception of scooters – since 2012. The scene is set in the shadows of the stunning buildings that make up the city’s business district.

Videos by VICE

Last autumn, photographer Seán McGirr took his camera to the alley and captured a group of young skaters riding the last of the nice weather. As the sun starts to return, McGirr hopes his photos will encourage people to dust off their old decks – or, at a least, put on Supreme’s BLESSED.

Scroll down to see more of McGirr’s photos from Rue Leon Cladel.

Rafael, 14, has been skating here for the past two years.

Abdel, 13, has been skating here for a year.

Rafael, 12.

Rafael.

Nino, 13.

Nathan, 14.

Nasre, 13.

Quentin, 14.

Étienne, 14.

César and Ulysse, both 12 years old.

Abel and Robin, 14.

Léon Tinelli, 12.