Photos from Sweden’s First Pride Parade for Asylum Seekers

This article originally appeared on VICE Sweden.

On Sunday, Welcome Out’s Pride Parade marched through the streets of Uppsala. It was the first of its kind in Sweden. With a turnout of around 200 people—ranging from the newly born to the newly out—it was obvious that people had traveled from all over the country to welcome LGBTQ asylum seekers to Sweden.

“We believe in an open and peaceful society. We believe in building a peaceful society together,” said Warren Kunce, one of the festival’s organizers in his opening speech. “Change is a river we do not dam up. Change is a river on which we will sail together. When our boats are filled, we build more boats. When our boats are broken, we build more boats.”

Led by Djembe drums and Kunce, the parade made its way through Uppsala, passing by the city’s suburbs, before wrapping up at the city garden. I traveled there together with photographer Maximiliam Gernandt. Scroll down to see the result.