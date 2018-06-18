Photos that Challenge How We Use Clothing as Markers of Identity

VICE
This essay originally appeared in the Privacy & Perception Issue of Vice Magazine, created in collaboration with Broadly. You can read more stories from the issue here.

Noma Osula, a photographer born and based in Lagos, Nigeria, focuses mostly on contrasts and contradictions. How can a person be seen and not seen, he asks, simultaneously? What do people want to show of themselves, in public, in private, and on the internet? He began his new series in his studio, where he staged and shot portraits of young Nigerian men and women with their faces obscured. The goal of his project was for viewers to question why we consider clothing as markers of identity.

In his work, he says, he wants “models faces [to be] deliberately anonymous.” To achieve this, he uses masks or wigs, or simply by the specific angle of his camera. For instance, he has a man, his face cut off by the frame, sporting a large silver chain; in another, someone sits in a chair, their head hidden by a nest of fake hair. He wants viewers to judge, to be confused—to conclude, as he has, that gender and sexuality is not something we can perfectly express by what we wear, and how we look.

Ein Mensch zeigt seine Schulter, Tageslicht erhellt sie
Ein Mensch in Strumpfhosen und mit Perücke liegt auf einer Couch, der Pony verdeckt die Augen
Ein Mensch zeigt seinen Nacken und seine muskulöse rechte Schulter, um den Hals trägt er eine schwere Metallkette
Ein Mensch in einem Kleid und unter einer Perücke telefoniert auf einem Sofa mit einem alten Wählscheiben-Telefon
Ein Mensch sitzt in einem Sessel, den Rücken zum Betrachtenden gedreht, eine Perücke auf dem Kopf, das linke Bein hochgestreckt
Ein Mensch sitzt in Langhaaarperücke kurzem Rock und Weste auf einem Bürostuhl, dass Gesicht verdeckt
Ein Mensch in Sakko sitzt neben einer auf einem Bürosessel hängenden Perücke auf dem Fliesenboden
