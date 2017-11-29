Photos that Show Just How Endearingly Ridiculous Humans Are

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands



Otto Snoek is a street photographer who has spent the last two decades mercilessly photographing the good people of Rotterdam. He’s worked in other Dutch cities too, but experience has taught him no other place in the country is so tightly packed with weird and wonderful characters.

Snoek always tries to capture as many different locals as possible into one single shot, while using his bright, unforgiving flash to unearth as much detail as he can. That turns his photos into complete reflections of single moments in the town’s history.

Some of the photos below come from his 2009 book, Rotterdam, others have never been published before. But they were all shot between 1998 and 2017, showing how little the city has changed in that time.

Scroll down to see more photos of Rotterdam by Otto Snoek. Please note that some of those pictures are totally NSFW.

