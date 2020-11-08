PHOTOS: This Is How US Cities Celebrated Joe Biden’s Win—And Donald Trump’s Loss

Almost immediately after the Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden Saturday morning, giving him enough electoral votes to clinch the 2020 presidential election, impromptu parties popped up in streets and parks of several major cities.
And many of the celebrations lasted into the night and the early morning hours of Sunday.
Videos by VICE
After four days of uncertainty because of a slower than usual ballot-counting process, people across the country turned out to honor Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ historic win on the unseasonably warm November day. Biden is only the fifth candidate in U.S. history to defeat an incumbent U.S. president in the past century, and Kamala will become the country’s first woman and woman of color vice-president.
Photographers and VICE News journalists captured the jubilation in D.C., Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia.
Through all the honking, dancing, political signs, and even tears, one fact became clear: Lots of people were glad to see President Donald Trump on his way out of the White House.