PHOTOS: This Is How US Cities Celebrated Joe Biden’s Win—And Donald Trump’s Loss

Almost immediately after the Associated Press called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden Saturday morning, giving him enough electoral votes to clinch the 2020 presidential election, impromptu parties popped up in streets and parks of several major cities.

And many of the celebrations lasted into the night and the early morning hours of Sunday.

After four days of uncertainty because of a slower than usual ballot-counting process, people across the country turned out to honor Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ historic win on the unseasonably warm November day. Biden is only the fifth candidate in U.S. history to defeat an incumbent U.S. president in the past century, and Kamala will become the country’s first woman and woman of color vice-president.

Photographers and VICE News journalists captured the jubilation in D.C., Los Angeles, New York, and Philadelphia.

Through all the honking, dancing, political signs, and even tears, one fact became clear: Lots of people were glad to see President Donald Trump on his way out of the White House.

Washington, D.C.

People carried signs and flags at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., after former vice-president Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris were declared the winners of the 2020 Presidential race, defeating incumbent President Donald Trump. (Tony Mobley for VICE News)

Outside the White House, people taunted President Trump, who was playing golf when Joe Biden And Kamala Harris’ win was announced. (Simone Perez/VICE News)

New York City

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer rallied with revelers in Manhattan’s Times Square on Saturday, November 7, before making stops at Columbus Circle and Grand Army Plaza. (Pete Voelker for VICE News)

A woman wearing an “I’m Speaking” sweatshirt, in honor of vice president-elect Kamala Harris, holds and American flag and cheers in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. (Pete Volker for VICE News)

New Yorkers brought signs and noisemakers into the streets beginning in the early afternoon on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Tthe partying lasted well into the evening. (Aaron Gordon for VICE News)

A sign of gratitude to voters in Pennsylvania went up in Brooklyn’s McCarren Park on Saturday, November 4, 2020. (Joseph LoCascio/VICE News)

Supporters and park go-ers enjoyed the unseasonably warm weather as the celebrations grew across the city. (Jika Gonzalez/VICE News)

Los Angeles, California

In the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, families walked or drove waving signs and flags to mark Joe Biden becoming the fifth candidate to unseat an incumbent president in the past century. (Alexis Gross for VICE News)

Philadelphia

Partiers in Philadelphia celebrated the historic win and Pennsylvania’s pivotal role in the Biden-Harris win. (Mark Abramson for VICE News)

