PHOTOS: This is what legal weed looks like in Canada

Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton, left to right, poses with the receipt for the first legal cannabis for recreation use sold in Canada to Nikki Rose and Ian Power at the Tweed shop on Water Street in St. John’s, Newfoundland. at 12:01 am NDT on Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018. (Paul Day/The Canadian Press)

The first legal #cannabis sale in Canada! Ian Power and Nikki Rose made the purchase at @TweedInc in St. John’s. Bruce Linton, CEO of @CanopyGrowth was behind the register.@CBCNL pic.twitter.com/KXE1Iok1NZ — Zach Goudie (@zachgoudie) October 17, 2018

People smoke cannabis on the street in Toronto before dawn on Oct. 17, 2018. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Videos by VICE

A depiction of a cannabis bud hangs from the ceiling at a band plays at Leafly’s countdown party in Toronto on October 16. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Now that it's legal, weed seems kind of boring now…#legalizationday — Dana Larsen (@DanaLarsen) October 17, 2018

Steve Sandford and Kristen Bowers kiss in a Photo Booth during a “Wake and Bake” legalized marijuana event in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

A customer carries his purchase after leaving the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation cannabis store in Halifax. Residents can make their purchases at 12 Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation stores across the province and online. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Cover image: A depiction of a cannabis bud drops from the ceiling at Leafly’s countdown party in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, as midnight passes and marks the first day of the legalization of cannabis across Canada. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)