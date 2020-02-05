Photos From Wuhan Under the Coronavirus Lockdown

As of Wednesday morning, February 5, the global death toll of the novel coronavirus has exceeded 490 people. In China’s Hubei province alone, 479 have died. About 70 percent of all deaths come from its capital city and the epicentre of the outbreak, Wuhan, where there have been more than 300 deaths.
In a move that’s basically unprecedented in the modern era, the Chinese government forced the city of Wuhan into lockdown on January 23. Some 5 million people managed to escape the city before the lockdown, but at least 9 million residents remain there. Now, more than two weeks later, the epidemic is putting Wuhan’s medical staff and facilities under severe strain. Many infected victims are receiving inadequate treatment, simply because there aren’t enough resources to go around.
For residents of Wuhan, life inside a containment bubble has become uncertain and frightening. People are essentially forced to bunker down and hope the virus fizzles out as the weather gets warmer. These photos shed some light on what day to day life looks like for people who remain in the city.
With the threat of contagion enveloping the city, getting food is a challenge for many residents. Food delivery app Meituan is providing a “contactless delivery” option for customers to minimise face-to-face interaction with delivery men.