Photos From the Day Wuhan Ended Its Coronavirus Lockdown

In an unprecedented move to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Wuhan went into lockdown on January 23. Before the borders were closed indefinitely, about 5 million people fled the city while 9 million remained. As the coronavirus made its way across the world over the next few months, Wuhan would remain in lockdown for an arduous 76 days.
As the coronavirus situation improved in Wuhan, lockdown measures were gradually eased by the end of March. Some offices reopened, some residents went back to work, and public transportation slowly resumed.
Then, at exactly 12 midnight on Wednesday, April 8, the travel ban on Wuhan was finally lifted. Residents who have been approved by the provincial government as healthy are now allowed to leave the city.
Although Wuhan’s battle against the coronavirus isn’t completely over, the end of the lockdown is a momentous occasion for the millions of people who have been stuck in the city for over two months. These photos show Wuhan residents on the day the lockdown ended.