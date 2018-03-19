Pickled Japanese Eggplant Recipe

Makes 12 ounces
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
2 pounds|900 grams Japanese eggplants
1 tablespoon plus ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup|125 ml turmeric vinegar
1 ½ teaspoons fresh fennel seeds
½ teaspoon fresh coriander seeds
1 tablespoon sunflower oil
toast, for serving
Directions
- Shred eggplant using the large holes side of a box grater or the grater dish on a food processor. Toss eggplant with 1 tablespoon of salt and drain in a colander set over a bowl, covered, for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Discard liquid in a bowl.
- Bring turmeric vinegar, fennel seed, coriander seed, ¼ teaspoon of salt, and ½ cup|125 ml water to a boil in a small saucepan; reduce heat to medium; simmer for 3 minutes and set aside.
- Gently squeeze handfuls of eggplant; transfer to a heat proof boil. Return pickling liquid back to a boil. Pour liquid over eggplant and set aside to cool at room temperature. Using a slotted spoon, transfer cooled eggplant to a 12-ounce jar. Pour pickling liquid over eggplant, just to cover, top with oil. Cover and chill at least 8 hours. Serve with toast at room temperature.
