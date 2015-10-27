PREMIERE: Watch Jarvis Cocker Hang with Tigers, Ponder the Universe in the Video for “Completely Sun”





Pulp may be on hiatus, but Jarvis Cocker has never been one to remain idle. When he’s not hosting his BBC Radio 6 show or making documentaries about his band, you might find him collaborating on new tunes.

Most recently, he’s teamed up with French DJ/producer Pilooski, one half of the nu-disco duo and sometime-collaborators Discodeine, on “Completely Sun.” The track, off of Pilooski’s experimental Isola EP (out now on D*I*R*T*Y), features Cocker purring lines like “I was in a passion of unspeakable yearning,” over a composition of synths and percussion.

Videos by VICE

Now you can check out the track’s Dodi El Sherbini-directed video, in which Cocker’s whole paranoid fandango is tracked over images of wild animals and urban life. It’s classic Jarv, playing like the wry, Herzogian art house nature documentary you never knew you always wanted. Check it out below.

D*I*R*T*Y.