Pilot Tells Delayed Passengers that New York Giants Trashed Plane After Packers Loss

The New York Giants did a lot of damage in the NFL playoffs, it turns out, though most of it wasn’t on the field against the Green Bay Packers. Star wide receiver/captain of the boat Odell Beckham was said to have made a large hole in the wall of the visitors locker room at Lambeau Field after the Packers beat the Giants in the Wildcard round Sunday. But the Giants re[prted;u didn’t stop there.



The entire team is being blamed for trashing the airplane that brought them home to Newark Airport, the New York Post reported Monday. They left the cabin “reeking of booze” and damaged numerous seat cushions (which could be used as flotation devices!) and did other awful things that contributed to a 3 ½ hour delay for the next group of passengers scheduled to use the same plane to fly to Heathrow Airport in London, England.

Boats and planes—what, no automobiles?—these Giants sure know how to travel. The Post writes:

Mark Kropf said he was waiting to board United Airlines Flight 934 out of Newark when “the pilot came out and asked for everyone’s patience, and shared where the plane came from and that the plane needed extra help repairing and cleaning the interior.”

“Another 30 minutes passed and the gate agent told us it was the Giants that destroyed the biz class cabin, and we saw service personnel walking countless seat cushions off the plane,” Kropf, a tech company employee from Brooklyn, wrote in a message via Twitter.

“Upon entering the business class cabin, the cleaning scent only partially masked the alcohol smell. I had popcorn, chewing tobacco and other food crumbs on my seat.”

Chewing tobacco, eww. A Giants spokesperson denies the Giants trashed the plane. But here’s where the denials get confusing: Maddie King, a spokesperson for United Airlines, would not say if the Giants had used (much less abused) the plane, but did tell The Post there was a mechanical issue with the plane that required an “aircraft swap” (good reality TV title).

If that’s true, what’s with the United personnel swapping out the seat cushions, and passengers claiming to smell booze and finding used chewing tobacco? Does she mean that the Newark-to-London flight was supposed to use one plane and, because it broke, they were forced use the plane the Giants allegedly trashed? That’s a fun switcheroo, if true.

Where will the Giants travel agency book them next? Tough to say, but we know it’s not Houston.