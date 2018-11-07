Pimp Dennis Hof, who is dead, won a seat in Nevada’s State Assembly

Unlike Nevada’s newest state legislator, partisan politics ain’t dead.

Republican Dennis Hof, the former owner of several legal brothels in Nevada and star of an HBO reality TV series, has won a state Legislature seat — from beyond the grave.

Hof, who died Oct. 16 in his sleep after celebrating his 72nd birthday, secured a landslide victory with 63.12 percent of the vote over his Democratic opponent, Lesia Romanov. Romanov secured just 36.88 percent of the vote against her dead opponent.

America’s most famous pimp, who once starred in HBO’s “Cathouse,” ran a deep-red platform that supported expansions of gun rights and hard-line immigration policy. The Nevada Republican Party will now be responsible for selecting someone to fill Hof’s seat.

Hof’s body was discovered in one of his brothels by his longtime friend and legendary porn star Ron Jeremy.

“I’ve played a joke on him in the past where I throw off his sheets to wake him up. He was naked and still wasn’t moving,” Jeremy told the Daily Mail last month. “I then went back to the bar and asked the girls for help to wake him up.

“I realized something was seriously wrong when we returned. His skin was cold and rigor mortis had already begun in his arm.”

Hof’s campaign manager, Chuck Muth, told Reuters in October that his death would actually probably help him win.

“There are a lot of Republicans who were uncomfortable voting for Dennis because of the nature of his business and they now know that he is not the one who will be serving,” Muth said. “They will feel much more comfortable casting the ballot for him knowing there will be another Republican to replace him.”

Cover image: Dennis Hof, owner of the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, center, stands for a photograph inside the Moonlite Bunny Ranch in Mound House, Carson City, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2013. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images.