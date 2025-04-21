My Favorite Language-Learning App Has a 20% Off Sale for One More Day

I’ve raved about this one before. Simply put, I always thought I was pretty sucky at learning languages. Rosetta Stone, Duolingo, Babbel, Memrise, and iTalki, plus books and in-person language learning groups on Meetup, I tried ’em all. Nothing really took.

Then I signed up for Pimsleur. It wasn’t cheap, and its approach of repetition in practiced conversations even seemed a bit old-fashioned compared to the gamified language-learning apps out there, but it worked. Finally, something worked for me.

Pimsleur was running an Easter sale that ended after April 20, Easter Day, but you can still get 20% off an annual, all-access plan if you sign up before the end of the day, Pacific Daylight Time, on Tuesday, April 22.

pricey, but definitely worth it

Pimsleur offers 51 languages. A monthly subscription runs $20 for a single language, but for $21 a month you can access all 51 languages. The extra buck makes it a no-brainer. Neither monthly subscription will get you the discount, though.

For that, you have to step up to All Access Annual for $132 per year, down from $165 per year. Once your first year is up, it reverts to the $165-per-year price, but that’s way down the road. Worry about that later. Annual access includes all 51 languages.

Let’s do some quick math. Seven months at the monthly, all-access rate would be seven times $21. That works out to $147. Seven months of the monthly plan costs more than the 12 months on the annual plan with this deal.

And since language learning is best done consistently—it’s something you use or lose—you’re going to want to keep up your Pimsleur access for the long term.

Credit: Matt Jancer

You can sign up for a free lesson to try Pimsleur out, or you can get a seven-day free trial if you sign up for a subscription. The app is available on Android or iOS, or you can use it on the desktop.

And you can always cancel before the seven days are up. My skeptical self thought I’d be canceling, too, when I signed up. Here I am, though, almost a year later, working my way through Pimsleur lessons while I clean and cook to help pass the time.

And you know what? Ninafahamu na ninasema kiswahili kidogo… si vzuri sana, lakini naweza kuongea kiswahili. Poa, ndio? That’s Swahili for… well, I’ll let you figure it out.