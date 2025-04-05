‘Pinball FX VR’ Is Super Slick, but Those DLC Prices Are Killing the Vibe

Pinball FX has been the leader in the virtual pinball scene for years. We’ve been diving into these games since the first game came out on the Xbox 360, and they’ve only gotten better from here. Now, I can watch as the world comes to life around me as I play on a Knight Rider Pinball table, and K.I.T.T. comes flying out to greet me. The problem is that the base game is a little thin, and the DLC is a bit pricey. Are you hoping to build the ultimate VR pinball experience? You can’t do much better than Pinball FX VR. But be prepared to spend some cash if you want the full experience.

Screenshot: Zen Studios

Zen Studios DOes It Better Than Anyone When It Comes to DIgital Pinball

When it comes to someone emulating the real-life feel of pinball in a digital form, nobody does it better than Zen Studios. We know they’ve got the credentials to back it up, dating back to 2007. Between Pinball FX and Zen Pinball, they’ve been honing their craft for nearly two decades. And that’s immediately felt as soon as I launched into Pinball FX VR on the Meta Quest. It’s a pretty game, and each table has a distinct style and vibe. Playing on the Pirate-themed Pinball machine in the main lobby, I was greeted by the souls of the damned, as they watched and goaded me as I played. It’s a surreal experience, through and through.

Videos by VICE

The actual pinball physics feels just as good as it always has. Hovering over the digital table feels surprisingly realistic. If I needed to nudge the table, I could do this physically or via a flick of the stick. For gameplay, Pinball FX VR is easily one of the best offerings Zen Studios has ever put onto the market. Especially for those who love the idea of creating their own Mixed Reality Pinball cavern in their home. Yes, you can make that happen here, and yes, it’s as cool as it sounds. Placing cabinets exactly where you want them and being able to walk up to them in “real life” is a surreal experience.

And in this Mixed Reality mode, I could also put up decorations to make my Pinball Cave feel uniquely “me”. There’s a surprising amount of available decor, especially if you have the DLC packs. But that’s where the biggest problem with Pinball FX VR lies. For the $9.99 entrance price, you get three tables. Not too bad. Until you check to see how much the others cost.

Screenshot: Zen Studios

If You Want the Full Experience, Be Prepared to Dish Out $9.99/$14.99 per Table in ‘Pinball FX VR’

Variety is the spice of life. Playing the same three tables, as infinitely replayable as they are, can grow stale. And with the power of nostalgia and licensing purposes, Zen Studios knows that. Paying a premium for new tables isn’t unheard of, especially in games like this. But with packs ranging in price from $9.99 to $14.99 for a single table? It becomes a bit more of a difficult sell. Planning on jumping in? Save up the $50 and buy the Premium Bundle to get the most out of the experience. I can’t recommend buying the DLC separately right now.

Looking at other Pinball FX titles, tables typically range between $5 and $10. Typically, the more expensive they are, the more content players get. Granted, the Indiana Jones table is $14.99 in Pinball FX VR, and that is quite a high price to pay. It does come with additional props that are usable throughout the lobby, but it’s hard to justify $15 on a digital pinball table. Especially for users who don’t have those Mixed Reality feelings like I do. Even the original Pinball FX2 VR experience had 5 tables for $24.99.

I don’t know how much Universal charges to license their properties. I’m assuming, like many other things, the cost of this has gone up, and Zen Studios has to recoup the costs somehow. If that’s the case, I hope they put some communication out to let eager fans know. I want to help support these guys as much as I can, as they’re easily the leaders in the field. But these DLC prices don’t sit right, especially with the base game only having a few tables to kick things off. Maybe as content continues to flow in, and maybe some more free tables hit, things will be better.

Verdict: Recommended (Base Game); Wait for a Sale (DLC)

Pinball FX VR is available now on Meta Quest. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Meta Quest 3.