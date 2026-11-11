Pinegrove Surprises Fans By Appearing on Coachella Flyer, Marking Their First Performance In Five Years

On November 11, 2026, the Coachella 2027 lineup has been officially announced. Along with a star-studded lineup, per the usual, indie rock fans were shocked by the return of modern day indie legends. For five years, Pinegrove has been on an indefinite hiatus. They took this hiatus at the height of the New Jersey band’s popularity, following the departure of drummer and co-founder Zack Levine. He and frontman Ethan Stephens Hall were childhood friends before forming Pinegrove in 2010. In the mid-to-late 2010s and into the early 2020s, the band brilliantly blended elements of emo, alternative country, and Americana into their own signature brand of indie rock.

In the summer of 2023, a viral trend included Pinegrove’s song “Need 2”. Users on social media, primarily TikTok, posted videos swaying along to the song. This boosted the band’s popularity beyond indie status, propelling them into a national spotlight months after their announced hiatus. Since then, frontman Evan Stephen’s Hall has focused on education, joining an English graduate program. Bassist Megan Benavente focused on other musical endeavors, while guitarist Sam Skinner focused on producing and recording music full-time.

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Pinegrove Also Surprises Fans With Reissue of 2014 Album

To coincide with this announcement, the band has also announced an 11th anniversary reissue of their foundational 2014 compilation album, Everything So Far. On the band’s Instagram, they posted “Tidings on the high holy day of pattern recognition!! ESF “Bonus Round” out Friday (new old recordings!) along w 11th anniversary ESF reissue w R&R. Right! & we’re gonna play shows in 2027… Happy 11.11 & talk soon!!”

The band used the date November 11 to reference their 2022 album 11:11. The title has multiple meanings, including pattern recognition, and now serves as the date the band officially returned. Additionally, this is why the band is releasing an 11th-anniversary reissue of their 2014 album.

On their inclusion on the Coachella lineup, the band simply shared the flyer on their story and added “11.11 Tidings” next to their name. They’ve yet to announce their band lineup or release a formal statement for their live return after five years. Instead, they’ve given fans a reissue that’ll include “new old recordings”. Needless to say, fans were genuinely shocked to see their name added to the flyer with no recent indication of a return whatsoever.

The newly announced 2027 Coachella lineup also includes major stars and acts such as Dua Lipa, Madonna, Tame Impala, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer, SZA, and countless others.

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