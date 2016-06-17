Shred up All Your Bad Moods with Pink Mexico’s New Album ‘Fool’



Photo by Ruby Arvelisse, courtesy of Pink Mexico

Life can be a fucking bummer, man. Nobody truly prepares you for it, either. Sure, you hear about tragedies, and those sound hard. You know there will be emotional trials. But what do you do when you’re just well and truly bummed out, maybe not even for any specific reason other than things just generally don’t seem to be working out the way you’d hoped? There’s no manual for that.

But there is a new, cool, anthemic garage rock scorcher for it. “Things just aren’t going my way / I’m just tired of these days / I’m so tired,” Robert Preston sings on “Forgetting Everything,” a bouncy sing-along moment from Fool, Preston’s second album as Pink Mexico. Like much of the album, the song finds Preston turning malaise into satisfyingly heavy guitar jams, hiding straightforward but clever pop instincts under piles of reverb. The result is a swooning meditation on feeling like absolute garbage disguised as sunny afternoon driving music. Landing somewhere between My Bloody Valentine’s poppiest moments, Wavves’s least bratty missives, the result is something like if Nirvana had had a surf rock phase.

“Most of the songs I wrote while living in LA, which was one of the most awesomely terrible experiences of my life,” Preston explained over email . “I never thought that I’d ever live in LA but I fell in the love with the place. It was the perfect sunny place to be while going through one of the darkest most confusing periods of my life. That’s all I got. Sorry in advance if it bums you out.”

While in LA, Preston, who has also played drums for Shilpa Ray and a number of other acts, released his first album, pnik mxeico. That album drew praise, and Preston moved back to Brooklyn and signed to Burger Records for this release. Fool is now streaming below. Check it out and wallow away:

