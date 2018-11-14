Drugs ‘Pink Sunshine,’ Today’s Comic by Reginald Pean By Reginald Pean November 14, 2018, 3:53pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Reginald’s work on his Instagram, website, and online store. Tagged:Comics!, Drugs, LSD, pink panther, Pink Sunshine, Reginald Pean, Vice comics Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Via Isaac French on X. This Guy Perfectly Renovated a 120-Year-Old Train Car He Bought for $2000 08.15.24 By Luis Prada Screenshots via Instagram. Mark Zuckerberg Got a Sculpture Made of His Wife, Like a Good Roman 08.13.24 By Luis Prada Photo by Christian Filardo. Promising New Study Shows Cannabis Can Help With Opioid Withdrawal 08.13.24 By Sammi Caramela Screenshot via Instagram. Banksy Painted a Satellite Dish. It Was Nearly Instantly Stolen. 08.09.24 By Sammi Caramela