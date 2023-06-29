PinkCherry’s 80% Off 4th of July Sale Is Hella Patriotic

Few things are better than cumming on a budget, save for French salted butter with radishes, or The Lord of the Rings—but nothing beats buzzing your bean while economizing your clams, and PinkCherry has offered to help us penny-pinch our way to Pound Town with its July 4 sex toy deals. The sexual wellness retailer has just kicked-off its Long Weekend Sale, and is offering up to 80% off Womanizer dual-action vibrators, dildos that glitter, and more horny necessities for this exxxtra long Independence Day weekend.

We know that you have some Sabretts to sizzle, so we’ll keep it brief: There are 1,039 sex toys in this festive PinkCherry sale. Expect anal beads galore, cult-fave clitoral suction vibrators, and a dueling penis party game that would make a pilgrim blush. There’s a lot to love and toss into your cart, so let’s make you harder than Mount Rushmore with a few of our favorite picks.

The mother of all clitoral suction vibes

One day, there will be a The Wicker Man-style effigy to the Satisfyer Pro 2 clitoral vibrator. That’s how much of a pro this machine is at giving realistic oral-sex-like suction stimulation to your clit. I reviewed the vibrator for VICE to see if it was all it’s cracked-up to be, and was absolutely put in my place by how 1) quiet it is, 2) how powerful it is, 3) and how adept the soft silicone membrane is at stimulating your clit without ever directly touching it. True wizard shit—and it’s $30 off.

Those TikTok-viral rose vibrators slap

I was sus about this genre of toy because it seemed almost too popular, but the TikTok-viral rose-shaped clitoral vibes are as wonderful as horny plebes claim. I tested one for VICE recently, and fell in love with how easy it was to maneuver around my vulva; just cup your hand around it like a Poké Ball, and rock it back and forth on your clit with your preferred amount of pressure. Treat yourself to PinkCherry’s bloom while it’s $20 off.

Prostate stimulation = orgasms in IMAX

P-spot orgasms occur when you stimulate the prostate gland with a well-lubed finger and/or objet, and they can be Thor’s hammer-levels of powerful. As certified sex educator Dainis Graveris explains in this VICE guide to prostate milking, “On a scale from one to 100, I’d give a penile orgasm a 10 and a prostate orgasm a 100.” This vibrating prostate massager is about $25 off, and packs 12 vibration patterns to help you hit the spot. Hot tip: This toy can also moonlight as a G-spot vibe thanks to the curved tip.

This vibrating C-ring costs less than a coffee

For less than the price of a NYC subway ticket, you could bring home this vibrating cock ring with a textured clitoral attachment for around 50% off the original price. It has a 4.6-star average rating from over 100 PinkCherry reviewers, including one who writes, “Very comfortable and soft, good stimulation both ways.”

Replace arm day at the gym with this game

Here’s an idea: Make a charcuterie board, feed your friends figs, and play this NSFW game in which you and a partner pump your respective plastic rods to see who can ‘climax’ first and avoid getting sprayed with water (or whatever else you fill the vessel with). Cop it while it’s $30 off.

Happy long weekend, patriot.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.