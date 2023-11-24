This Delightful Golf Bag Can Stash a Secret Liquor Holder—and It’s 20% Off

It’s fair to wonder if golf is going through a “moment.” Cool-guy brands like Malbon and Metalwood are making sick country club attire that passes for streetwear. And you’ve probably noticed an uptick of your friends teeing off on Instagram—even if they’re a demographic of people you’d never expect to actually play a sport. But here’s an alternate explanation: We are getting to the age where not having a hobby is sad, and those guys you partied with in college are not athletic or heart-healthy enough for something like soccer. Don’t overthink it!

That is not to denigrate golf, which is actually cool, though not in the way that Tyler, the Creator’s friends and the style editors of GQ want it to be. Not to get all philosophical, but picking up a set of clubs in your 30s is about embracing that you no longer care what other people think. You may be becoming your dad, sure. Someone may call you a bro—fine. But facing that kind of life transition with poise and self-assuredness is something that every dime-a-dozen hypebeast should aspire to.

That’s why Pins & Aces, a modern-day golf company which seems to embrace that philosophy, caught our eye. Founded in 2018, it’s squarely among the new cadre of brands trying to appeal to younger players, although the company’s aesthetic is…not like the others. Think ball-markers featuring Randy from South Park, and a proprietary tee that lets you hit your ball off your beer can before shotgunning it.

Yes, it’s all very fratty, but golf is one of the realms in which that sensibility is still acceptable. And that should be embraced. What we’re saying is: Have the courage to tell the haters that not everything needs to be a set piece from SSENSE, and that they should go outside and touch (manicured) grass for once.

The latest addition to the brand’s line-up is the Player Preferred Golf Bag, which comes in at just under 6.6 pounds despite being loaded with features. This thing is seriously a beast: It’s got a magnetic pouch for your range-finder, a double strap that contours to your neck, and even a cooler pouch on the side, which is something we’ve never seen on another golf bag, although we immediately think should it should be standard on all of them.

Most importantly, the Player Preferred bag has room for all 14 clubs, with extra space for another Pins & Aces invention called the LiquorStick. That device, which is sold separately, allows you to sneak a full 750-milliliter bottle onto the course and discreetly dispense it through a tap-like system. If you weren’t inhabiting the spirit of Golf Guy when you walked onto the course, you will be when you walk (or stumble) off it.

Typically, this extremely luxe bag retails for $299.95—which is not too far off the cost from what a legacy-brand bag will run you. But Thanksgiving is one of the golfiest times of the year, and Pins & Aces is celebrating with an epic Black Friday sale that will give you an extra 20% off the Player Preferred when you use the promo code BF20. Pick one up, and maybe a LiquorStick while you’re at it. Just please remember the above rule about the beer bell-curve and don’t blame us when you’re 20 over par.

Golf is a getaway from normal life, and it’s fun to cosplay as a Golf Guy, even if you aren’t one inside. In fact the only not fun part of getting into character and hitting the links is having to carry a bunch of gear around. Thankfully, Pins & Aces has got you covered there. Happy (Gilmore) shooting.

Get your own Player Preferred Golf Bag, LiquorStick, and other wild golf swag on sale at Pins & Aces.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.