Pioneering British Rapper Who Beat 50 Cent and the Game for Historic MOBO Award Dead at 44

British rapper Sway DaSafo has died. He was 44. The acclaimed lyricist—born Derek Safo—was beloved by many rap fans, and even once beat out 50 Cent and The Game for a historic MOBO award. Many would remember the rapper from his hit tune, “Be a Champion“.

News of DaSafo’s death broke on Sept. 17, 2026. The Music of Black Origin – or MOBO – Awards shared an Instagram post that announced he’d passed away. The MOBO Awards celebrate Black music and culture. Back in 2005, DaSafo became the first unsigned rapper to win the organization’s prize for best hip-hop act.

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Acclaimed rapper Sway DaSafo has passed away

“We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sway,” MOBO’s statement read. “Sway will always hold a special place in MOBO history. In 2005, still independent and without a debut album released, he won Best Hip-Hop Act at the MOBO Awards, beating global heavyweights including 50 Cent and The Game.” Along with their statement, the group also shared a throwback video of DaSafo accepting the award.

“It was a huge moment. Not just for Sway, but for UK Hip Hop,” MOBO’s post added. “At a time when British rappers were still fighting to be recognised alongside their US counterparts, his win made a real statement about the talent, creativity and potential coming out of the UK.”

“Sway went on to leave his mark as an artist and champion of British music,” the statement continued. “But we will always be proud that he was part of the MOBO story and of the history we shared together.”

Finally, they offered, “Our love and deepest condolences go out to his family, loved ones, friends, and everyone who grew up with and was inspired by his music. Rest in peace, Sway.”

Hip-hop fans have been paying tribute to Sway DaSafo

In the wake of DaSafo’s death, many of his fans have come out to pay tribute to the fallen rapper. “I’m actually so sad to hear of this,” one person wrote in the comments of MOBO’s post. “Me and my mate were always fans of Sway. He took risks in his music and pushed the boundaries of what was possible at the time. I appreciate all he gave to the world.”

Someone else added, “Sway was an absolute legend. One of my favourite MCs, the best wordplay and humour. Gutted by this. Love to family & friends.” Finally, a third fan penned, “I had the privilege to meet him as he was getting big. Big heart and genuinely funny guy. RIP.”

At this time, it does not appear that any funeral or public memorial details have been announced.

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