A pipe bomb was sent to Robert De Niro

The police discovered another pipe bomb Thursday morning — this one addressed to actor and vocal Trump critic Robert De Niro.

The explosive was shipped in a package similar to the ones that carried explosives addressed to prominent Democrats and CNN on Wednesday, NBC News reported.

“This appears to be from the same sender,” a law enforcement official told the New York Times.

It was discovered at 375 Greenwich Street, home to De Niro’s Tribeca Film Center and his Tribeca Grill restaurant, in lower Manhattan in the early hours of Thursday morning. The package has been removed from the grounds by police.

Police are working to confirm that the package is linked to the pipe bombs that targeted some of President Donald Trump’s most prominent critics, including former President Barack Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton.



De Niro has not been shy in sharing his feelings on the U.S. president. He’s called Trump “totally nuts” and “a national disaster.” Never one to ignore a feud, Trump has taken shots at the actor’s intelligence, calling him a “a very Low IQ individual.”



The package addressed to the Oscar-winning actor marks the eighth and latest target in a sprawling terror plot that’s triggered a nation-wide manhunt.

The targeting of Democratic leaders and prominent Trump critics kicked off Monday, when a suspicious package was found near the home of liberal donor George Soros in Bedford, New York.

Here are the people targeted so far:

Former President Barack Obama

2016 Democratic Nominee for president and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton

Former CIA Director John Brennan (though it was sent to CNN’s offices)

Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder

California Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters

Former Vice President Joe Biden

George Soros

In the wake of the nationwide bomb plot, President Trump struck a conciliatory tone, calling for “all sides to come together in peace and harmony.” But his bipartisanship didn’t last too long. Trump criticized the media Thursday, tweeting, “A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media.”

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Investigations into the pipe bomb plot are ongoing, and the FBI has launched a nationwide hunt for the suspected terrorist.

None of the explosives have detonated.

