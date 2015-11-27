Pirlo’s Thanksgiving Photo is Strong, Silent, and Achingly Beautiful

There is very little that needs to be said about Andrea Pirlo’s Thanksgiving photograph. It speaks a thousand words and yet it is strong enough to remain silent. This photo possesses great dignity and an underlying truth. It would keep your children safe. I would vote for this photo. I would like my daughter to marry this photo. I would like to marry this photo.

A man poses in the study with his dog. It is a noble hound, as is befitting of a creature descended from the wolf. A fire burns in the background. On the table, a biography of Nelson Mandela. One great man is reading about another. Were Madiba still with us, I’d like to think a copy of Pirlo: I Think Therefore I Play would lie open on his coffee table.

Videos by VICE

(Also, is that a pack of cigarettes on the great man’s table? And is there also an ash tray with a lighter in it? Is the great man smoking? I don’t think it matters as he was never one for lung-busting runs, but still it’s worth a mention).

