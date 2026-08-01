Pisces, August 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Neptune has been retrograde since early July, which means your ruling planet has been turned inward for a while now — and if you’ve been paying attention, you’ve probably noticed what that feels like. The usual outward current of Pisces energy — absorbing, dissolving, flowing into other people and situations — has been running in reverse. August is the month where that inward current delivers something. It’s been asking you questions all summer. The Lunar Eclipse in your sign on the 28th is where the answers show up, whether you’re ready for them or not.

Before the eclipse, the month moves through a series of Neptune contacts that each add a layer. On the 10th, Venus conjuncts Neptune retrograde, and for Pisces this is an emotionally charged day — love and beauty meeting your ruling planet’s inward, reflective mode. What you feel on the 10th about a relationship, a creative investment, or even just a vision of your own life will have something true in it. The risk is in the opposite direction from usual: not that you’ll idealize past the point of accuracy, but that Neptune retrograde’s honesty will show you something about what you’ve been reaching toward that requires you to adjust the picture. Let the adjustment happen.

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Mercury trines Neptune retrograde on the 12th, the same day as the Solar Eclipse in Leo. Mercury trine Neptune is one of the more intuitive aspects of the year for Pisces — communication becomes porous and associative, ideas arrive from somewhere below conscious thought, the logical and the imagined blur in useful ways. The Solar Eclipse in Leo charges the atmosphere with creative urgency, and for Pisces, that combination makes the 12th a day when the most honest, instinctive version of your thinking is also the most available. Whatever surfaces, write it down before Neptune retrograde’s honesty fades back into the usual impressionistic haze. It’s coming from somewhere real.

On the 17th, Mars squares Neptune retrograde, and this is where August asks something harder of you. Mars in Cancer is instinctual and protective, and squaring your ruling planet means motivation gets confused — what you want to do and what you can bring yourself to do come apart. For a sign that already has a complicated relationship with concrete action, this aspect can tip into avoidance. The thing you keep circling but not doing? Mars square Neptune is pointing directly at it. Not to force the action, but to make the avoidance visible enough that you can’t pretend it isn’t there.

The honest version of Mars square Neptune for Pisces is this: you know what the situation requires. You’ve known for a while. Neptune retrograde has been showing you. The square from Mars on the 17th is the moment where continuing to not act becomes a choice rather than a default — and Pisces, who prefers to experience things rather than decide them, is going to have to decide something here. Not necessarily out loud. Not necessarily in a way anyone else would recognize as a decision. But internally, you’ll know the difference between postponing again and actually choosing.

The last week of August belongs almost entirely to the Lunar Eclipse in Pisces on the 28th. A Lunar Eclipse in your own sign is a full-body emotional event — more powerful than a regular full moon, arriving in the sign where you are most yourself, under a Neptune retrograde that has been doing months of preparatory work. Something completes. An emotional arc that may have started as far back as the spring reaches its natural conclusion. Something you’ve been holding — a feeling, a situation, a story about yourself or someone else — releases.

This isn’t necessarily comfortable. Pisces is good at holding things — feelings that don’t belong to you, hopes that have outlived their accuracy, relationships kept alive past their natural end through sheer emotional tenacity. The eclipse doesn’t ask you to make those releases happen. It makes them happen on their own timeline, which is usually slightly ahead of when you were planning to be ready. The disorientation of that — of being moved before you decided to move — is temporary. What’s on the other side of it is not.

What the eclipse is offering, beneath the intensity, is relief. The thing you’ve been managing emotionally doesn’t require management anymore. Neptune retrograde has been preparing you for this all summer by asking you to stay with what’s true rather than what’s comfortable, to notice the difference between a feeling that’s yours and one you’ve absorbed from somewhere else. The eclipse on the 28th is what that preparation was for. You’re more ready than you think, and whatever completes this month was always going to complete here. This was always the destination.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Pisces! See you next month.



