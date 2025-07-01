Pisces, July 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

July is a dreamscape, Pisces—but not all dreams are gentle. With Neptune, your ruling planet, retrograding for nearly the entire month and making more celestial connections than a soap opera star, your inner world is lit up like a neon sign in the dark. This month is about reckoning with your illusions, rewriting the stories you tell yourself, and turning fantasy into function. Softness can be strength, but only when it doesn’t double as avoidance.

The emotional haze kicks in right away with an opposition between Neptune and the waxing crescent Moon on July 2. Something feels just out of reach, and the harder you try to define it, the slipperier it becomes. You don’t need immediate answers. You just need space to feel what you’re feeling without judgment. That’s when the insight will arrive.

Videos by VICE

Then comes the July 4 planetary shakeup: Venus conjoins Uranus, Venus enters Gemini, and Neptune stations retrograde. Talk about a mood shift. Emotional clarity will feel more like emotional static. Unexpected twists in love, friendship, or finances may throw off your sense of comfort. But this is also a moment for breakthroughs. Uranus wants freedom, and Neptune retrograde strips away the filters. If you’ve been idealizing someone (or some version of your life), now you’ll start to see what’s real beneath the shimmer.

Luckily, there’s some celestial sweetness on July 6, when Neptune sextiles Venus and encourages you to ground your daydreams in practical affection. This is a day for meaningful connections, soft conversations, and creative expression. Let people love you in quiet ways, and don’t underestimate how much your own presence soothes others.

July 7–9 is peak fantasy-meets-reality. Neptune first trines, then squares the waxing gibbous Moon, pulling your intuition in two directions. This is a classic internal tug-of-war: trust vs. doubt, vision vs. visibility. Don’t panic if things feel emotionally contradictory. Your depth makes space for complexity, and clarity doesn’t always arrive in a straight line.

On July 10, the Full Moon in Capricorn hits your eleventh house of community and long-term vision. It’s time to step back and ask: are you building a future that reflects your values, or just reacting to whatever path feels easiest to drift down? This Full Moon can reveal where your dreams need structure and where your connections need intention. You don’t have to go it alone. But you do have to be clear about where you’re headed.

The next few days bring a stream of Neptune aspects that keep the emotional waves rolling. On July 11, the waning gibbous Moon enters your sign and forms a sextile to Neptune, followed by a full conjunction on July 16. These are deeply intuitive, even psychic, days. Your dreams may carry messages. Your instincts will speak louder than logic. Just be sure you’re distinguishing between spiritual downloads and good old-fashioned overthinking.

Saturn turns retrograde on July 13, just as the Moon enters Pisces. This marks a turning point. The pressure to “get it all right” starts to soften, but it also challenges you to show up for your emotional boundaries in new ways. Saturn retrograde can feel like a reality check, but that doesn’t mean it’s an emotional punishment. Think of it as cosmic composting: you’re taking what didn’t serve and turning it into something that can support you in the long run.

July 18 ushers in Mercury retrograde, and with it comes the usual: tech glitches, communication breakdowns, and that foggy brain feeling you know too well. Resist the urge to over-explain or fix everything. Instead, review. Rework. Reconnect with what you’ve overlooked. If things are quiet, let them stay quiet. Insight is loading.

July 20 brings another lovely Neptune sextile, this time with the waning crescent Moon. Let this be a soft day, if you can. Reflect, journal, spend time near water—whatever helps you reconnect with your inner world without distraction. As the Sun enters Leo on July 22, the vibe shifts from ethereal to theatrical. Suddenly, everyone wants to be seen. And while Leo season might pull you out of your shell, Neptune’s square to the waning crescent Moon that same day reminds you to protect your energy. Not every stage is yours to perform on.

July 24 is a big one: the New Moon in Leo arrives with Neptune trining both the Sun and Moon. This is a chance to recommit to rituals that nourish your body, routines that stabilize your spirit, and work that reflects who you are becoming. Leo rules your sixth house, which governs health, service, and daily structure. If you’ve been floating without an anchor, this New Moon offers one. You don’t have to become rigid. Just intentional.

But intention doesn’t mean perfection. Neptune opposes the waxing crescent Moon again on July 29, reopening questions you thought you had resolved earlier in the month. It’s OK to revisit old ground if you’re walking it with fresh eyes. What you learn this time might land differently.

Chiron turns retrograde on July 30, deepening your inquiry into emotional wounds around identity and value. If you’ve struggled with feeling misunderstood or like you need to constantly “prove” your worth, this retrograde asks you to soften that stance. You are allowed to simply exist, to rest, to need.

The month ends on July 31 with two distinct shifts: Venus enters Cancer, helping to soothe frayed emotional edges, and the Sun meets Mercury retrograde for a flash of insight. If July has felt like a series of vague moods and strange signs, this final day might offer a full-circle moment. A conversation that once confused you may suddenly click. A feeling you couldn’t name might finally find words. Pay attention.

This month isn’t built for clarity, Pisces—it’s built for emotional alchemy. July asks you to dissolve what isn’t working, swim through the uncomfortable, and trust that your inner compass still knows the way. You don’t need to have it all figured out. You just need to stay connected to yourself while the tides shift. That’s the real magic.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Pisces! See you next month.