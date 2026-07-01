Pisces, July 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

Neptune stations retrograde on the 7th in Aries, and for Pisces, this is the month’s defining moment. Your ruling planet turning inward isn’t a loss of something — it’s a reorientation, and a necessary one. Neptune direct moves outward through the world, diffusing your instincts into the atmosphere, blending your edges with everything around you until it can be surprisingly hard to locate where you end and everything else begins.

Neptune retrograde calls all of that back. The next several weeks are a chance to consolidate what you’ve been dispersing, to pull your energy toward yourself rather than letting it bleed outward in every direction the way it naturally tends to. This is not a small thing. Most of your year operates at a frequency tuned to everyone else’s needs. July asks for a different calibration.

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Before that happens, the 4th brings Mars conjunct Uranus in Gemini, which rattles the early part of the month with unpredictability and quick-moving energy. This particular combination is high-frequency in a way Pisces can find either electrifying or exhausting depending on the day. Something changes quickly, or someone in your life does. Plans that seemed settled get renegotiated. A conversation takes a turn you didn’t see coming. Your instinct will be to accommodate the change rather than have any feelings about it, to fold around the new shape of things and pretend the old one was fine all along. You’re allowed to have feelings about it. The accommodation can come after.

The 2nd has Jupiter squaring Chiron, an aspect good to sit with for Pisces even if it’s not a direct hit. Old wounds around your creative life, your spiritual practice, the private interior work you do when no one is looking — those tend to surface under Jupiter-Chiron contacts. The expansion Jupiter offers comes with the sting Chiron brings. Let it surface. The thing that hurts a little in the opening days of the month is pointing at something that needs attention.

Venus enters Virgo on the 9th, your opposite sign, and this is a useful activation for Pisces’s relationship axis. Virgo Venus is precise and practical, which might feel like the opposite of what you’d want from a Venus placement, but it actually serves you well this month. People in your life become more explicit about what they need rather than leaving you to divine it. That’s an enormous gift for a sign that sometimes prefers the guessing to the asking, because the guessing lets you stay in the story you’ve constructed about what someone needs rather than confronting what they’ve actually said.

The Sun conjuncts Mercury in Cancer on the 13th, and the New Moon follows in Cancer on the 14th. Cancer is a fellow water sign, and this New Moon is one of the most naturally supportive of the year for you. A reset around home, emotional security, and the domestic sphere aligns beautifully with Neptune’s retrograde pull inward. Use this lunar moment to set an intention around your private creative practice, your spiritual life, or the interior world you tend to put last when other people’s needs press in. Plant something for yourself here. Nobody else is going to do it.

Mercury goes direct on the 23rd, clearing the communicative interference that’s been active since before July started. This will feel like a small exhale — conversations that have been going in circles start finding direction, and things you’ve been trying to articulate come out more clearly than they have in weeks. The Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, the day before, warming the social atmosphere around you, which, after Neptune’s retrograde pull inward, might feel like a welcome invitation back toward the world.

Uranus sextiles Neptune on the 15th, a cooperative aspect between the unconventional and the intuitive. Your ruling planet, turned inward, in a supportive sextile with Uranus, means the insights that come up during the retrograde have an unusual quality: they’re not just emotionally true, they’re structurally useful. Something you understand about yourself this month has practical implications you might not immediately recognize as such. Write it down before it dissolves back into feeling, which is what Pisces insights tend to do when you don’t anchor them in something tangible.

Saturn stations retrograde in Aries on the 26th, the same sign as your ruling planet. Two planets in Aries retrograde simultaneously puts significant pressure on the fire/water pull that Pisces already navigates daily: the part of you that wants to move and assert, and the part that wants to dissolve and receive. Saturn retrograde won’t resolve that push-pull. It’ll ask you to stop treating it as a problem and start treating it as information about how you’re actually built.

The month closes on the 29th with the Full Moon in Aquarius and the Sun conjuncting Jupiter in Leo. The Full Moon asks you to look at what you’ve been building in the communal and social sphere — the friendships, the group investments, the way you contribute to something larger than yourself. The Sun-Jupiter conjunction in Leo floods the opposite side of the sky with warmth and expansion.

Take what you’ve gathered inward this month and let some of it flow back out. Neptune retrograde doesn’t mean staying in. It means going in far enough that what you bring back is actually yours, not a reflection of everyone else’s needs that you’ve temporarily mistaken for your own. Pisces at its best knows the difference. July gives you the conditions to practice telling them apart.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Pisces! See you next month.

