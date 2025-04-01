Pisces, April 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

For romantic, dreamy, and intuitive Pisces: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of April.

The month of April ushers in an incredibly potent cosmic period for you, Pisces, as a powerful, multi-planetary conjunction takes place under your domain. The main players are Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde, which remain in conjunction as they move backward through your sign. Two feisty retrograde planets rolled into one, this cosmic alignment ushers in major potential for miscommunication and misunderstandings. Leaving no room for doublespeak will be critical during this tumultuous period. If you have questions, don’t be afraid to ask them. More importantly, be careful not to assume someone else will be able to interpret your intentions correctly. We often overestimate our communicational prowess.

The waxing crescent forms a challenging square with your ruling planet, Neptune, on April 3. This lunar phase encourages a move toward planning and preparation. Now is the time to lay groundwork for future plans. Under the influence of the waxing crescent Moon, motivation to get your ducks in a row and settle on your directional choices increases. The trouble comes from this challenging alignment to your ruling planet. Indeed, Neptune is notorious for creating rose-colored atmospheres that obscure the truth. A cosmic call for caution: if something seems too good to be true, then maybe it is, Pisces. Don’t be so quick to fall for a glittery distraction. If truth is pain, then an uncomfortable life is far better than a cushy one.

Fortunately, the discomfort doesn’t look like it will last long. By April 6, the first-quarter Moon forms a fortuitous trine with Neptune, urging you to be brave and push through the obstacles in front of you. Its harmonious aspect with your ruling planet is an incredibly good sign, suggesting greater imagination and a willingness to follow what your heart truly desires. Your connection to your deepest, most intrinsic self and the external being you present to the world will be at an all-time high. Now is your opportunity to honor your truest wishes and aspirations. The following day, Mercury returns direct, further emphasizing communicative pathways, both outgoing and receiving.

Mercury’s shift out of retrograde couldn’t come fast enough. Saturn joins the ongoing conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde under your sign. This heightens awareness of our motivation levels and response to discipline. When the going gets tough, what will you do, Pisces? The stars offer an opportunity to answer that question with your actions, not your words and intentions.

Several days later, on April 11, the waxing gibbous Moon forms a direct opposition to Neptune. Your ruling planet’s celestial standoff with this particular lunar phase indicates conflict between what you want to believe and the reality that’s in front of you. The waxing gibbous Moon promotes analysis of our progress on our life paths. It requires a brutal honesty that can be hard to stomach. Keep in mind, stargazer: it’s often the most uncomfortable truths that we need to hear the most. The reward of wisdom that comes from this glaring introspection is well worth the effort.

April 13 will be another especially potent day in your cosmic forecast as Venus returns direct on the same day that the full Moon reaches its peak strength in Libra. Our planetary neighbor’s return to its usual orbital pattern clears our judgment in matters of the heart and wallet. Self-image can also improve. Meanwhile, the Moon’s placement in Libra raises questions of morality and equity. What areas in your life feel off-kilter? Under the revealing glow of the full Moon, no issue is too small or large. If something feels like you’re giving more than you’re getting back, then it’s worth taking a second look. Libra is an idealistic celestial domain. It opens our hearts to the kind of world that could be if we prioritized love and fairness.

Your ruling planet forms a potent conjunction with communicative Mercury on April 17, helping you express your wildest dreams so that they can become a tangible reality. This fortuitous alignment also helps us muster the nerve to speak our minds when it comes to romantic endeavors. Putting yourself out there is scary. But isn’t it scarier to imagine a world in which you don’t allow yourself to chase love? With Neptune and Mercury’s dreamy and creative energies working together, the stars seem to be lining up for major milestones in love. Allow these transitions to happen on their own terms. This won’t be something you want to force, stargazer.

By April 23, the waning crescent Moon enters your celestial domain, followed shortly thereafter by a conjunction with your ruling planet on April 25. The waning crescent Moon encourages a move toward rest and recalibration. Try to avoid taking on new responsibilities and obligations. Focus on the tasks you have at hand and try to knock a few things off your to-do list before settling down for this month’s dark Moon. If there are pursuits that could wait until after the new Moon reaches its most restorative point on April 27, putting these endeavors off wouldn’t be a bad idea. Consider this to be the mental and emotional version of power saving mode.

The new Moon’s placement in Taurus encourages us to hunker down, tend to our nests, and ride out any upcoming storms. Taurus prioritizes creature comforts and material pleasure. You can capitalize on this energy by taking some time to treat yourself, whether with a financial investment or something unrelated to money. Whatever makes you feel at your peak comfort, that should be the only thing you’re trying to chase down under the restorative glow of the new Moon. This can also correlate to emotional stability, too. It’s never too late to shake off a bad idea, Pisces. The fact that you would want to in the first place is a sign of progress.

Your ruling planet ends the month much how it began: in a sextile with the waxing crescent Moon. The past several weeks will have offered plenty of cosmic lessons and guidance. In the final days of the month, the stars encourage you to process this data in whatever way makes sense to you. The true test of your experience is how you use your newfound wisdom to navigate the path ahead of you.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Pisces! See you next month.