Pisces, November 2024: Your Monthly Horoscope

For romantic, dreamy, and intuitive Pisces: Here’s what you can expect to enjoy, work through, and receive throughout the month of November.

The first of the month proves to be a celestially charged day for you, Pisces. Not only do we enter a new month with the new Moon in Scorpio, but your ruling planet, Neptune, is also in a particularly potent trine with Mercury under your sign and Scorpio. Water-ruled energy abounds, increasing intuition and sensitivity. Wield this power wisely. Use it in the wrong context, and you’re liable to feel its strength more tangibly than your intended target. Allow your emotions to guide you, not blind you.



This heightened emotional awareness continues into November 3, when your ruling planet forms an auspicious trine with the waxing crescent Moon. With Neptune retrograde fostering imagination and expanding creativity, the growing lunar phase promotes progress and action. Believe that your ideas are worth pursuing, and then get after it. The way forward won’t be without challenge—a square between Neptune on November 5 signals as such—but it will most certainly be worth it.



Prepare for trouble in matters of the heart or wallet around November 9, when Venus and Neptune lock into a challenging square. Indeed, turning a daydream into a reality can result in some of the original idea’s glitter wearing off. But that shimmery allure hid the potential for something deeper and more profound. Emotional and financial investments can be scary at first, especially when resources in both can be so hard to maintain. If you wait for the moment it inarguably feels effortless, you might be waiting around forever. A little bit of butterflies can be a good and exciting thing.

Reflection and analysis become paramount as the waning gibbous Moon enters your celestial domain. By November 12, the Moon and Neptune form a potent conjunction. While Neptune can and often does promote feelings of artistry and innovation, it can also help identify the parts of our lives that are leading us away from progress. If something doesn’t feel like it’s going quite right, where did that first misstep come into play? The more honest you are with yourself, the better chances you have of avoiding it in the future.

November 15 ushers in the full Moon in Taurus, swinging emotional focus to security and stability. Just because you’re adept at handling choppy waters doesn’t mean you should relegate yourself to this kind of tumultuous existence. Capitalize on this powerful lunar phase by looking for small but meaningful ways to stabilize your home life. Whether interpersonal or physical, even a seemingly insubstantial reassurance can be the difference between achieving your desired peace or not. Considering the reward, these subtle shifts certainly seem like a tolerable price.



A clash between the ego and shadow self becomes likely around November 18 and 19. First, your ruling planet forms a challenging square with the waning gibbous Moon. One day later, Neptune forms a harmonious trine with the Sun. The square between Neptune and this managerial lunar phase signals a need to drop rose-colored perspectives of people, things, or beliefs in our lives. It’s better to confront the truth sooner rather than later, no matter how unsettling these changes in perspective can be. The positive nature of Neptune and the Sun’s subsequent trine suggests that these discoveries will help lead you down a more beneficial and rewarding path in the long run.



An opportunity—or, perhaps it might feel more like an unwanted demand—to defend your convictions will manifest around November 20 when your ruling planet forms a far more auspicious trine with the still-waning gibbous. Even if a decision is a positive one, that doesn’t mean it won’t come with consequences that feel inherently negative. Some of them are. Only you can decide if these grievances are worth the prosperity that awaits on the other side of these hardships. The waning gibbous Moon is notorious for bringing about conflict, and this particular lunar cycle seems no different.



The day before Mercury retrograde begins, your ruling planet forms a direct opposition to the waning crescent Moon. Releasing old ideas, beliefs, or relationships becomes critical during this restorative transition into the new Moon. The upcoming retrograde already increases the likelihood of interpersonal challenges or unexpected roadblocks. Don’t give the cosmos more fodder by holding onto relics of the past, Pisces. Your sentimentality tends to romanticize and over-value things that, in reality, are no longer serving you the way they once did. You might be surprised how quickly these feelings of magnitude dissipate once you get past the initial shock of the release.



Mercury retrograde begins on November 26. This infamous celestial period has a bad reputation for travel, tech, and communication mishaps. And while the likelihood of these obstacles can increase during this time, Mercury retrograde has plenty of silver linings to offer. Mainly, this planetary shift helps highlight potential future pitfalls we might have walked right into had we not encountered this more minor blip. Indeed, that lousy luck you lamented over could be saving you from much worse grief.



Simply put, use that water-ruled energy to your advantage toward the end of the month. Your ruling planet’s ongoing transit through your celestial domain heightens sensitivity and intuition, both of which will be incredibly useful as you navigate any potential moments of chaos via Mercury retrograde. Listen to your gut, and don’t be afraid to take a second look whenever you think you need one. It’s better to find out that you didn’t need any new information than to realize later on that you did.

Your cosmic forecast ends with a harmonious trine between Neptune and the new Moon in Sagittarius. The Moon’s transit through Sagittarius places an intense emotional focus on principles and values. Under the restorative energy of the dark Moon, now is the perfect time to reevaluate your priorities and beliefs. Best-case scenario, you discover that you don’t need that much adjustment after all. But on the off-chance that some things need realigning, you might as well utilize this lunar energy while it’s here to do so.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Pisces! See you next month.