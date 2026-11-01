Pisces, November 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

You see signs everywhere, Pisces. A song comes on right when you’re thinking about someone. The same number keeps popping up on license plates and grocery totals. A stranger says something that sounds like the answer to a question you’ve only asked in your head. You notice the threads that connect everything, and that sensitivity makes your life rich, strange, and beautiful. It also gives you a convenient excuse to wait. A lot of your biggest dreams are sitting on a shelf right now because you’re still waiting for a sign that it’s time. This month, Neptune has a gentle suggestion: maybe you’re supposed to be the sign.

Neptune spends all of November retrograde in Aries, and that combination is a lot more interesting than it sounds.

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Neptune is the planet of dreams, intuition, and imagination. Aries is the sign of action, courage, and jumping in headfirst. Normally, those two energies don’t have much in common. With Neptune moving backward through Aries, though, you’re being asked to look at the dreams you’ve had for years and figure out which ones are ready for action. The art project you keep sketching in your head. The move to a new city you talk about every winter. The relationship you’ve been fantasizing about but never pursued. Retrogrades are about revisiting, so expect some of these old dreams to float back up to the surface.

When they do, write them down.

Get them out of your head and onto paper, where you can turn pretty clouds into plans. Ask yourself a few practical questions about each one. What would the first step look like? What’s in your way? Who could help? You might find that some dreams fall apart under the first round of scrutiny, and that’s a relief in its own way. Others will hold up, and those are the ones to focus on. Aries energy loves a first step, so give it one. Make the phone call, open the savings account, or block off one evening a week for the dream you picked. A small, concrete step will get you further than a perfect plan stuck in your head.

The New Moon in Scorpio on the 9th gives you an extra boost. Scorpio is a fellow water sign, and this New Moon speaks your emotional language fluently. It’s a great night to set an intention around one of the dreams you rediscovered. Keep it simple and concrete. Skip “I want to be more creative.” Try “I’m going to paint every Sunday morning until the end of the year.” Light a candle if that’s your thing. Say your intention to someone you trust. Once one person knows, the intention is a lot harder to let slip away.

The Moon moves through your sign from the 17th to the 20th, and your intuition will be firing on all cylinders. Trust your gut those days. If a certain opportunity feels right, follow up on it. If a person or plan feels off, take that seriously too. You’re at your most perceptive when the Moon visits Pisces, and you’ll pick up on things other people miss. Use that insight to take another small step toward the dream you chose earlier in the month. Tiny actions stacked on top of each other add up, and you’ll be surprised by how far a handful of them can carry you by the end of the month.

The 24th is the most exciting day of your month.

The Sun forms a trine with Neptune, and your imagination and your sense of purpose finally line up. Trines are smooth, lucky aspects, and this one makes it easier to see how your dreams fit into your actual life. You might get a burst of inspiration, a creative breakthrough, or a rush of certainty about which direction to go. The Sun is in Sagittarius by this point, too, which adds optimism and a healthy hunger for adventure. If you’ve been on the fence about taking a leap, this is your green light. Book the class. Send the email. Buy the plane ticket.

The Full Moon in Gemini arrives that same day, and it adds a dose of conversation to the mix. Gemini squares your sign, which means the Full Moon might bring a few distractions or second thoughts. Someone might question your plans, or your own inner critic could get chatty. Don’t let it derail you. Keep any helpful feedback, toss the rest, and keep going. The right people will help you refine your dreams. The wrong people can drain the magic right out of them. You’ll know the difference.

As the holidays kick in, protect your energy. You absorb other people’s moods like a sponge, and family gatherings can leave you exhausted.

Give yourself permission to leave early, take a walk alone, or skip an event entirely if you need to. Boundaries have never been your strong suit, but this is a great month to practice. Every time you say no to something that drains you, you’re saying yes to the dreams you’ve been working on. Guard the time you set aside for them. A few hours a week of focused effort will add up sooner than you think. Tell the people you love what you’re working on, and let them cheer you on. Ask for a little space when you need it. The people who care about you will understand, and the ones who don’t will survive.

You’ve always been a dreamer, Pisces, and the world needs dreamers, now as much as ever. You see possibilities where other people see dead ends, and you feel things so deeply that you can turn them into art, music, kindness, and hope. This month asks you to take one of those dreams and give it a fighting chance. You don’t have to wait for a sign anymore. You don’t need permission. The sky is lined up behind you, and so are the people who love you. Take the first step, then the next one, and trust that the path will appear as you walk it.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Pisces! See you next month.



