Pisces, September 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

August ended with a Lunar Eclipse in your sign, so September begins after an emotional culmination that probably still has a few loose ends attached. Eclipses do not care much about our preferred timetable, and Pisces would usually prefer another week or three to sit with whatever happened before deciding what it meant. Neptune remains retrograde all month, giving you that time. Your ruling planet is still directing its dreamy, intuitive energy inward, but September changes the assignment. August brought a release. This month asks what you believe now that something has already been removed, resolved, or revealed.

The New Moon in Virgo on the 11th arrives across the zodiac from Pisces, bringing Virgo’s practical, discerning energy into direct conversation with your instinctive emotional nature. New Moons support reflection and intention, and Virgo wants details: what actually happened, what do you know, and what information are you still filling in with intuition? Pisces can live quite comfortably with unanswered questions until imagination supplies an answer that feels convincing. This New Moon asks you to leave a few blanks blank. There is nothing wrong with not knowing yet. In fact, September becomes considerably easier once you stop asking every uncertain feeling to become a sign.

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That becomes especially important on the 12th, when Mercury opposes Neptune retrograde. An opposition creates tension between two celestial forces, and this one pits Mercury’s reason, communication, and information against Neptune’s imagination, intuition, and idealism. For Pisces, your ruling planet is directly involved, so the conflict can feel unusually personal. A conversation could be easy to misread. Something somebody says might sound loaded when it was fairly ordinary. An assumption might feel convincing simply because it matches what you already hoped or feared. Give people room to explain themselves. If something seems off, ask. Psychic powers are charming until everyone involved would have benefited from a text message.

There is another side to the Mercury-Neptune opposition. Neptune retrograde can expose fantasies we have been feeding ourselves, while Mercury gives those realizations language. Something you have sensed for a while could finally become easier to articulate around the 12th. The challenge is resisting the Pisces urge to write the rest of the emotional screenplay before all the characters have arrived. Say what you know. Ask about what you do not. Let other people tell you what they mean rather than interpreting every pause, punctuation choice, or delayed reply as supporting evidence for whatever theory your brain cooked up at 1:14 a.m.

On the 16th, Neptune retrograde forms a sextile with Pluto retrograde. A sextile is a supportive 60-degree alignment that encourages the two planets involved to cooperate, and Pluto governs deep transformation, the subconscious, and the things we eventually have to change. Both planets are retrograde, so this is intensely internal territory. Pisces does not need another grand revelation here. You just came out of an eclipse in your own sign. This aspect works at a slower pace, helping whatever changed in August settle into your understanding of yourself. An old emotional attachment, belief, or fantasy could begin losing some of its authority over you without requiring another giant goodbye scene.

That might feel unfamiliar. Pisces can get attached to meaning long after the original situation has ended. A relationship becomes a symbol. A disappointment becomes proof of something larger. A memory gets polished until it feels almost sacred. Neptune sextile Pluto retrograde offers an opportunity to reconsider those meanings without dismissing the feelings underneath them. Something can have been important without needing to follow you forever. Something can have changed you without remaining central to your identity. September gives you room to decide what still belongs in your emotional life after August cleared so much space.

The Moon enters Pisces on the 24th, putting your emotional instincts close to the surface just as the month approaches its biggest Neptune contact. Give yourself some breathing room around those days. Sensitivity is information, but it is not always instruction. You can notice that a conversation affected you without deciding what it says about the relationship immediately. You can miss someone without contacting them. You can feel uncertain without forcing certainty into existence. Mutable water is excellent at adapting to changing emotional conditions. September asks you to remember that flexibility is available to you even when your feelings arrive at full volume.

Then the Sun opposes Neptune retrograde on the 26th, the same day as the Full Moon in Aries. The Sun governs ego, identity, and conscious direction, while Neptune governs dreams, intuition, fantasy, and idealism. Their opposition can create tension between who you think you are supposed to be and what your inner life is telling you. For Pisces, this is one of September’s biggest days because your ruling planet sits directly across from the Sun. The Aries Full Moon adds emotional intensity and a strong emphasis on selfhood. After weeks spent sorting through uncertainty, somebody else’s expectations could suddenly seem much easier to separate from your own desires.

Be careful with immediate conclusions on the 26th. Sun-Neptune oppositions can make certainty feel wonderfully available when the facts are still wandering around looking for their shoes. The Full Moon can amplify that feeling. Give the emotional peak some time before deciding what it means for a relationship, friendship, job, or personal commitment. The goal is not to distrust yourself. Pisces intuition is one of your greatest strengths. September is teaching you how much stronger that intuition becomes when it has reality sitting beside it instead of imagination doing all the talking.

September ultimately feels like the month after the wave breaks. August’s Lunar Eclipse in Pisces brought the culmination; Neptune retrograde continues helping you understand what came from it. Mercury challenges your interpretations on the 12th. Pluto helps you reconsider what you have been carrying on the 16th. The Sun confronts Neptune directly on the 26th and asks you to separate hope from knowledge without abandoning either one. Pisces does not need to become colder, harder, or suspicious to do that. You just need to stop requiring every feeling to predict the future. Sometimes a feeling is simply telling you how you feel today. That is already valuable information.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Pisces! See you next month.



