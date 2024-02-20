The Best Gifts for Pisces, Other Than a Hall Pass

After navigating the the motivational superhighway of Aquarius season, Pisces season (February 18 to March 19) can’t come soon enough. As a mutable water sign of the zodiac, Pisces’ emotional intelligence can help bridge the weird gap between winter and spring where nothing seems to happen in our brains except for feels, feels, feels. Luckily, Pisces can make you feel truly heard and the object of their obsession prioritized, and their season is the perfect way to wash down a period of flighty, grand-standing air sign bullshit. We’re on water baby time now, so blast the Nirvana, grab some Kleenex, and get ready to shop for gifts for the most manipulative vulnerable sign of the zodiac.

The best gifts for Pisces should give them a lot of what they want, and a little bit of what’s good for them. As a water sign ruled by the planet of Neptune, god of the sea, and symbolized by two fish—one swimming upstream, and another downstream—Pisces babies will cry you a river, and sometimes act more two-faced than Gemini. Stay the course, and remember all the reasons you’re excited to be shopping for the Pisces in your life: This is the sign that leans into romance—real romance, none of that superficial Libra hootenanny—and is the only person on Earth who could tell you about their “craaaaazy dream last night” and make it interesting. Famous Pisces include Audre Lorde, Anaïs Nin, and Kermit the Frog (we decided); iconic Pisces behavior includes batting your eyelashes, taking food from other peoples’ plates, and shoplifting from Free People.

Pisces will stand by your side (if they feel like it), and always be the first one to say “I love you.” They’re dreamers, over-thinkers, and signs worthy of jewelry, fashion, and treats that reassure them of your affection.

All hail the Piscean king, Kurt Cobain

Of course the man who said, “just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean they aren’t after you” was a Pisces. Help your fishy giftee pay homage to Kurt Cobain with this tufted pillow cover, but don’t be suprised if it becomes their go-to sobbing accessory.

Something Enyacore

There’s been a vibe shift towards what we’re calling Enyacore. Think of it as the older sibling of the Whimsigoth aesthetic, because it’s just as good at maladaptive daydreaming, loves the 1990s (and the 1390s), and above all the musical stylings of Enya, whose song “Caribbean Blue” is a truly Piscean anthem.

Emotional (but non-corny) jewelry

Not every sign will care if you buy them jewelry, but Pisces will be giddy—that is, if you get them something that feels tender and romantic. Pisces’ tarot card is the major arcana XVIII, otherwise known as the moon, and represents intuition, so spoil them with a chunky Acne Studios heart pendant necklace or a string of delicate pearls from Mejuri.

They’re into skincare

Ah, the skincare. Pisces is really is in their element when it comes to perfecting their skincare routine, because it requires a lot of intimate time spent alone/pondering their orb in front of a mirror. The luxury skincare brand Monastery just released a chic, botanical Universal Balm that will pamper your Pisces’ hands, neck, and face with “Neroli sourced from the coastlines of Italy, Sandalwood from the organic farmlands of Hawaii and Hinoki from the woods of Japan.” Plus, it comes with a custom ancient Monastery coin key to “assist in getting every last bit of this precious salve out.”

Pisces girls are pickled girls

No thoughts, just tears and pickled red onions. As one Amazon reviewer writes about these pink pickled bois, “These are a nice replacement for pickles for when I don’t want something as strong. Not too sweet [and] not too vinegar-y.”

They’re big Bosch stans

Second only to Deadheads, Bosch Heads are people who just get the sauced works of the 16th century painter Hieronymus Bosch, who many folks call the first Surrealist thanks to his trippy triptych about Heaven and Hell. The Dutch artist’s work is united in this big, moody art book by Taschen, and would be the perfect gift for your soul-searching, imaginative Pisces.

They lost their earbuds (again)

Typical water sign. Having comfortable earbuds is important, so give your boo this pair of North Sea-colored JBL earbuds while it’s 20% off, and let them experience why it has earned a 4.3-star average rating from over 2,000 Amazon reviews. Folks love the fact that the earphones feel form-fitting and comfy, and includes the options of normal, noise-cancelling, and ambient listening modes. Perfect for the 1,006,867 hours of Joanna Newsom that your Pisces is about to slam.

Keep them cozy with a heated poncho

Pisces is a fishy little dreamboat that loves to stay cozy. Instead of giving them another run-of-the-mill electric blanket, give them this on-the-go electric poncho for staying toasty while they stalk their ex-bestie’s LinkedIn profile. The Sunbeam poncho has three heat settings, an automatic timer, and holds a charge for around three hours/the length of extended edition of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.

This shell cocktail glass

Pisces is a babe by birth, and a mermaid by choice. Of course they deserve a shell goblet. Pair it with a natural wine subscription if you really want to win their love forever.

This reclining blue lady

Like Pisces, this blue lady dish will bathe all day in her own vibes. The catch-all is made by Mosser glassware, which is also the dish of choice by the iconic Madonna Inn in California—one of our favorite kitsch hotels—and a master of unbreakable pieces.

A rhinestone tissue holder for their car

Do you know how many times a Pisces cries in their car? Help them do it like someone from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with this rhinestone-encrusted sun visor tissue box.

Now doesn’t that feel better? See you next time, when we dry our eyes for Aries season.

