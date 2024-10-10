‘Piss Bandit’ Keeps Leaving Big Bottles of Piss Around Pasadena

A masked person in Pasadena, California, known as the “Piss Bandit” has been leaving big, heavy bottles of deeply yellow urine on top of a utility box for years. Two guys on TikTok have been documenting the piss saga with the hope of identifying the pisser.

Filmmakers Derek Milton and Grant Yansura took it upon themselves to unmask the Piss Bandit with a series TikTok videos. Their investigation began when they noticed the large bottles and jugs that looked like they were filled with piss and then had the words “human urine” written on them along with little drawings of smiley faces. At least he’s honest.

Videos by VICE

The so-called Piss Bandit is so determined to leave his hefty bottles of human urine that even after city officials put a triangular metal cap on top of the utility box to deter the Piss Bandit from leaving his piss, he destroyed it and just kept leaving his piss there.

Milton and Yansura installed hidden cameras to capture the Piss Bandit in action. Their footage showed a masked man dropping off his piss bottles under the cover of night, accessing it from a nearby freeway. The documentarians suspect the Piss Bandit might actually be more of a vigilante artist than simply a deranged weirdo. I say there’s plenty of room for both outcomes.

But the Piss Bandit does not seem to be enjoying the extra attention that the documentarians have brought. After the guys left him a note that said “I am a big fan of your installation art … I think your work is on the same level as Banksy plus Shepard Fairy,” they left a maker and some questions for the Piss Bandit to answer. He—or she, or they—ignored the note, and then stole their camera and drove it 126 miles from Pasadena to San Diego.

Later, the Piss Bandit responded again with a one-gallon jug of piss on the electrical box—but this time the bottle did not have a smiley face. It had a demonic face on it. The Piss Bandit was not happy and ramped up his terror in response.

There’s no telling what the Piss Bandit might do next, but—and I’m going on out a limb here—I have a hunch that it might involve leaving jugs of piss in places where they don’t belong.