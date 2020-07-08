Pistachio and Herb Meatball Hero Recipe

Serves 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
for the pistachio-herb sauce:
½ cup|80 grams toasted and roughly chopped pistachios
¼ cup|20 grams minced fresh basil leaves
¼ cup|15 grams minced fresh parsley
½ cup|125 ml olive oil
1 lemon, zested and juiced
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
for the meatballs:
¼ cup|60 ml olive oil
⅓ cup|50 grams breadcrumbs
¼ cup|60 ml whole milk
8 ounces|225 grams ground beef
8 ounces|225 grams ground pork
½ cup|40 grams parmesan cheese
¼ cup|15 grams minced fresh basil
¼ cup|16 grams minced fresh parsley
6 tablespoons|100 grams ricotta cheese
2 teaspoons kosher salt
¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 garlic clove, peeled and grated
1 large egg
1 lemon, zested and juiced
½ small yellow onion, peeled and grated
for the hero:
4 (6-inch) seeded hero rolls
8 ounces|225 grams shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions
- Make the pistachio-herb sauce: In a medium bowl, whisk together the pistachios, herbs, oil, and the lemon zest and juice. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate until ready to use. Makes ¾ cup|177 ml.
- Make the meatballs: Heat the oven to broil. Drizzle the oil on a sheet tray and set aside.
- Mix the breadcrumbs and milk in a large bowl and let sit for 1 minute, then stir in the ground beef and pork, the parmesan, basil, parsley, ricotta, salt, pepper, garlic, egg, lemon zest and juice, and onion. Mix to combine.
- Form into 12 meatballs and place on the prepared baking sheet. Broil until golden all over, 10 to 12 minutes.
- Make the hero: Slice each of the rolls lengthwise and sprinkle the inside with mozzarella cheese. Broil until the cheese is golden and bubbling, about 2 minutes. Transfer the rolls to plates and top each with 3 meatballs. Drizzle some of the herb sauce over the meatballs and serve.
