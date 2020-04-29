Pistachio and Tahini Rice Pudding Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes

Ingredients

3 cups|420 grams cooked white rice

3 cups|745 ml whole milk

⅔ cup|145 grams granulated sugar

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ cup|90 grams packed pitted, roughly chopped dates

1 cup|240 ml heavy cream

¾ cup|90 grams shelled, chopped, salted pistachios

¼ cup|70 grams tahini, plus more for drizzling

2 lemons

coarse sea salt, to serve

Directions

Bring the rice, milk, sugar, butter, and salt to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and stir in the dates. Cook, stirring, until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 25 minutes. Remove from the heat and add in ½ cup|60 grams of the pistachios and the tahini. Zest in one lemon and stir to combine, then cover directly over the surface with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until cold. In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Once the rice pudding is cold, fold in the whipped cream. Divide among plates and drizzle with more tahini. Top each with the remaining pistachios, and lemon zest, and a pinch of sea salt.

