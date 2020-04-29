Pistachio and Tahini Rice Pudding Recipe

Servings: 8
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 15 minutes
Ingredients
3 cups|420 grams cooked white rice
3 cups|745 ml whole milk
⅔ cup|145 grams granulated sugar
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ teaspoon kosher salt
½ cup|90 grams packed pitted, roughly chopped dates
1 cup|240 ml heavy cream
¾ cup|90 grams shelled, chopped, salted pistachios
¼ cup|70 grams tahini, plus more for drizzling
2 lemons
coarse sea salt, to serve
Directions
- Bring the rice, milk, sugar, butter, and salt to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and stir in the dates. Cook, stirring, until most of the liquid is absorbed, about 25 minutes. Remove from the heat and add in ½ cup|60 grams of the pistachios and the tahini. Zest in one lemon and stir to combine, then cover directly over the surface with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until cold.
- In a large bowl and using a hand mixer, whip the cream until stiff peaks form. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Once the rice pudding is cold, fold in the whipped cream. Divide among plates and drizzle with more tahini. Top each with the remaining pistachios, and lemon zest, and a pinch of sea salt.
